One bad inning costs Lancers in semifinal setback

“We knew this was going to be a hard game,” North Scott's Holly Hoelting said, “but we did truly believe we could get to a state championship again. But even the fact this season was even possible and we can still get third, that’s a big deal.”

North Scott pounced on Carlisle starter Molly Hoekstra in the opening inning. Lee continued her red-hot state tournament with a run-scoring double. Sydney Skarich added an RBI single, and a wild pitch brought in another run.

The Lancers, not for a lack of chances, wouldn’t push another run across. They stranded multiple runners in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

“We came out right away like we should, but I don’t know what our mentality at the plate was after that,” said Lee, who was 3-for-3 and has six hits in two games here. “It wasn’t there. We did not produce at all today (after that first inning). You have to hit with runners on base.”

Carlisle, meanwhile, made Cheek work early in the game. The southpaw never had a 1-2-3 inning against the Wildcats, and they had four different batters in the first three innings foul off multiple two-strike pitches.