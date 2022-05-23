Only one winning streak matters for Rockets

EDGINGTON — In the course of winning its seventh straight regional title, the Rockridge High School softball squad made a little history along the way.

The Rockets' regional wins over Mercer County and Riverdale extended their winning streak to 60 consecutive games. That is the second longest streak in IHSA history, and it makes them only the second program to reel off 60 or more consecutive victories.

Only Casey-Westfield, winner of 69 straight from 1997-98, has won more games in a row than the Rockets, whose streak goes back to a 2-1 win over Stanford Olympia in the 2019 Class 2A state third-place game.

Right now, though, only one winning streak truly matters to coach John Nelson's 30-0 club — the seven straight it needs to repeat as 2A state champions. So far, it is two wins and counting for the Rockets.

"We've literally not talked about the streak all year," Nelson said. "The girls have read about it in the paper or heard about it on the news, but that's a stat that doesn't get us anything. There's no big trophy they hand out for consecutive wins.

"We don't think about it or talk about it. To us, it's just a byproduct of what we're trying to accomplish."

Like last spring's seven-game stretch drive that ended in a 29-0 finish and the program's third state softball championship, Rockridge is solely focused on a return trip to the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria for the finals.

"Since day one, the focus has been on getting back to Peoria," Nelson said. "That's all we're concerned about. This is a very goal-driven team, and the team goals are the most important things."

After being tested in their two Rockridge Regional wins — a 6-4 semifinal victory over Mercer County and last Friday's 8-1 title-game win over Riverdale — the Rockets are ready for the challenge of taking on Heart of Illinois Conference champion Tremont (19-5) on its home field in Wednesday's sectional semifinals.

"Tremont is super-solid; they're like that every year," Nelson said. "We try to keep a tough schedule so that when we get to the postseason, we're a battle-tested team. We dug ourselves some holes (in both regional wins), but we were able to get back to being ourselves."

