Orion softball expectations will be high in 2021

However, fellow unanimous first-teamer Drish will be back after a sophomore season that saw her go 11-6 with 124 strikeouts along with a .457 batting average, six doubles, 10 homers and 37 RBIs, helping lead the Chargers to a 17-10 record and a second-place finish to Rockridge in the league standings.

Fellow juniors Lilly Bergstrom and Marly Lillibridge will add additional pop to a very potent Charger lineup as well as continuing to anchor the middle infield.

"I know a lot of our girls were disappointed about not being able to play this year," said Frenell, who guided Orion to a Class 2A regional crown in 2017, her fourth year at the helm after replacing her high school coach, Shelly Hutton. Along with Hutton and the late Bob Bergstrom, she is only the third head coach in a program that originated in 1989.

"Losing Tori and Grace, those will be big shoes to fill, but I think the returning players can step up and fill them. The junior class we have now, they've played a lot of softball, and they want to be out there for a long postseason run."

Fulton losing offensive steam: Another Three Rivers West club that came up one win short of a 2A regional crown a year ago was Fulton (13-10), which saw its bid for back-to-back titles denied with a 3-0 title-game loss to Sterling Newman.