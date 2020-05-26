Orion softball expectations will be high in 2021

After coming up one win short of taking home regional titles the last two years, the Orion softball squad felt poised for a big year in 2020.
Returning six members of last year's all-conference squad in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, the Chargers returned a potent arsenal of offensive firepower along with a unanimous All-TRAC West pitching ace in Jenna Drish.
Unfortunately for coach Sarah Frenell's club, the COVID-19 pandemic intervened instead. However, a season without softball is merely deferring Orion's lofty goals to the '21 prep campaign.
"Obviously, with losing this season, everyone loses a year of experience, especially our freshmen and sophomores; their year of varsity experience lasted just the first two weeks of practice," said Frenell, a former Charger standout who was a part of two regional-championship teams (2005, '07) during her playing days, with the '05 club reaching the Class A sectional finals.
"At that point, it was still hard to tell who was going to be in the starting lineup, but we all felt this season was going to be an exciting year for Orion softball. With this being a lost year, we can't take anything for granted now. We're really looking forward to next year."
When next spring comes around, Orion will lose the services of its standout senior duo of infielders Grace Kerker and Tori Werkheiser, the latter a unanimous first-team All-TRAC West pick who batted .356 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs in addition to going 6-4 while splitting time between first base and the pitcher's circle.
However, fellow unanimous first-teamer Drish will be back after a sophomore season that saw her go 11-6 with 124 strikeouts along with a .457 batting average, six doubles, 10 homers and 37 RBIs, helping lead the Chargers to a 17-10 record and a second-place finish to Rockridge in the league standings.
Fellow juniors Lilly Bergstrom and Marly Lillibridge will add additional pop to a very potent Charger lineup as well as continuing to anchor the middle infield.
"I know a lot of our girls were disappointed about not being able to play this year," said Frenell, who guided Orion to a Class 2A regional crown in 2017, her fourth year at the helm after replacing her high school coach, Shelly Hutton. Along with Hutton and the late Bob Bergstrom, she is only the third head coach in a program that originated in 1989.
"Losing Tori and Grace, those will be big shoes to fill, but I think the returning players can step up and fill them. The junior class we have now, they've played a lot of softball, and they want to be out there for a long postseason run."
Fulton losing offensive steam: Another Three Rivers West club that came up one win short of a 2A regional crown a year ago was Fulton (13-10), which saw its bid for back-to-back titles denied with a 3-0 title-game loss to Sterling Newman.
Also returning a talented core for a season that never was, Fulton will be losing quite a bit of its offensive steam when it returns to the diamond in '21 as six seniors graduate, including such top hitters as outfielder Emily Banker (.441, seven doubles, 18 RBIs) and first baseman Emily Schipper (.386, five doubles, five homers, 20 RBIs).
"I believe we could have been very successful this year," said Fulton coach Jessie Rosenow. "We had 35 kids in the program and six seniors, and everyone was excited to get the year going and see what we could do."
However, junior pitching ace Liz Fish will be back after enjoying a first-team All-TRAC West season a year ago. Rosenow will looks to her and classmate Kylie Collachia to both anchor the pitching staff and add pop to the batting order.
"We're excited for 2021 but still upset about losing this year," said the Erie graduate. "The juniors will have very big shoes to fill, but they're going to be hungry. With this COVID, they're going to take things even more seriously."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!