DEWITT — Perhaps Dubuque Wahlert should not have pitched to Central DeWitt freshman Hannah Palzkill after all.
After striking out twice in earlier at-bats during Saturday's Class 4A regional semifinal, Palzkill delivered the game-winning hit for the host Sabers in the bottom of the seventh to lift DeWitt to a 2-1 win.
DeWitt (28-8) advances to the regional title game and will travel to face West Delaware (29-10) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
With the game locked in a pitching duel between Wahlert's Anna Chapman and DeWitt's Mya Cavanagh, it looked as if the contest might go in extra innings with the score tied at 1-1. But DeWitt got a leadoff hit in the seventh from Cavanagh, who was courtesy ran for by Alyssa Eden. Mackenzie Rosenboom, the defensive player of the game for the winners, then put down a sacrifice bunt to move Eden to second.
The Eagles (22-20) decided not to pitch to Talbot Kinney, who had one of the Sabers' only two hits of the game up to that point. Kinney was intentionally walked which brought Palzkill to the plate with one out. She had not looked very strong in her earlier two strikeouts but on a 2-2 pitch, smashed a base hit down the left field line. Eden scored easily, and the celebration was on.
"It just felt so good because I did not do so well in my first two at-bats," Palzkill said. "We've had some close games this season, so we are used to that situation. But everyone in the dugout was exited and pumped up the whole game. We knew we could pull this out."
Palzkill and the rest of Sabers had trouble most of the game keeping up with Chapman's riseball. The Wahlert sophomore recorded 10 strikeouts and had just the one intentional walk. In the pivotal at-bat, Palzkill fouled off three pitches before the game-winning hit and said she got a little more comfortable during her third time at the plate.
"She had a really good riseball that I didn't catch up with. But I was able to hit an inside pitch. It felt great when I hit it," she said.
Wahlert took the lead in the third inning when Lilly Roth recorded an RBI double that scored Nora King to make it 1-0. The home team answered in its half of the inning when Katie Fox laid down a perfect safety squeeze bunt that scored Payton Preston. Preston had tripled with one out before Fox's appearance.
From there, neither team could make solid contact against either pitcher. Cavanagh had five strikeouts in the complete-game victory. Cavanagh also had stellar defensive play from her teammates, especially Rosenboom.
The senior third baseman had six assists, including one huge one in the seventh inning to snuff out a promising start for the visitors. Mary Kate King led off the seventh with a single for Wahlert. But when Abigail Wallace tried to bunt to move King over, Rosenboom came sprinting in and dove to catch the bunt attempt. She then easily doubled off King for the second out. Cavanagh then got the final out on a pop-up to end the threat.
"It was just an incredible play," DeWitt coach Lee Swanson said. "But Mackenzie has been doing that all season and most of her career. When she was in eighth grade playing over there, everyone thought 'Let's hit it there.' Things have certainly changed since then."
Rosenboom, for her part, gave the credit to Palzkill for pushing the Sabers into Tuesday night's championship game.
"To have Hannah come through in the end like that was just everything," Rosenboom said. "To be a freshman in that spot, I cannot imagine the pressure. She was amazing."