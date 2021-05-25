Pannell, Allison help Rocky softball avenge loss to Geneseo

In their first meeting two weeks ago, the Geneseo and Rock Island softball teams combined for 17 runs and 20 hits, with the Leafs able to prevail on their home diamond.
On a day featuring such prodigious offensive production from both squads, the Rocks' one-two punch of Taylor Pannell and Bella Allison was kept in check, going a combined 1-for-8.
In Tuesday's Western Big 6 rematch at Rock Island's Frances Willard Field, the junior duo made it a point to rectify that situation, and their efforts combined with the pitching of classmate Campbell Kelley made the difference in a 4-1 victory for Rock Island.
Lead-off hitter Pannell went 3-for-3, stole two bases and scored a pair of runs. Right behind her, Allison was 2-for-3 with two RBIs as she drove in Pannell in the bottom of the first inning and again in the bottom of the third, with the latter hit putting Rocky up to stay at 2-1.
"Every time Taylor gets on base, I always take the first pitch because I know she's going to try to steal second," Allison said. "Then I try to hit the ball on the ground to get on base."
For Pannell, the Rocks' 10-7 loss at Geneseo two weeks ago combined with being held hitless was a feeling she did not want to repeat on Tuesday.
"After losing to them the first time and me not having a hit, I felt I needed to do more," said the standout shortstop. "I was working on getting on base, and when I do that, my goal is to try and put as much pressure on as I can. Having Bella hitting behind me really helps a lot."
Geneseo coach Pat Mitchell also was quick to notice the difference between the two contests.
"The last time we played them, we kept Taylor off the bases. Today, we didn't," he said. "Rock Island's got hitters up and down their lineup, but she's the straw that stirs the drink for them."
Winners of six straight, the Rocks (19-4) are now 11-1 in the Big 6 and edge closer to a fourth consecutive conference title while at the same time eliminating the Lady Leafs (16-4, 8-4) from contention.
All Rock Island needs is a split of Thursday's doubleheader at Moline (10-5, 6-2) to lock up the championship.
"As of now, we're working on getting the Western Big 6 championship and getting ready for Moline," said Pannell. "Then we'll go on from there."
Pannell also contributed in the RBI department in the bottom of the fifth by singling in Lexi Carroll, who had belted a one-out double. Before the inning was over, a bases-loaded walk to Delia Schwartz had the hosts up by three.
That was plenty for Kelley, who finished with a four-hitter and recorded six strikeouts to remain perfect at 5-0. Only a one-out solo home run by Geneseo catcher Maya Bieneman in the top of the second inning kept the junior from a shutout performance.
"I definitely came into today's game knowing Geneseo could hit. My mentality was to try and keep it in the park," she said. "Except for the one batter, that's what I did. I just threw strikes and let my defense work. I had a lot of pitches working well for me, that's for sure.
"Going in or out, up or down, fast or slow — everything was working."
Rock Island coach Chris Allison feels that with the combination of Kelley, fellow junior Schwartz and sophomore Carroll, his club's pitching strength has proven to be one of its biggest assets.
"Campbell's throwing really well right now, and with Delia and Lexi, the three-headed monster that we have, they're all doing a good job," he said. "We always try to go out and play solid defense, pitch and hit well, and when we do all things together, we have a really good chance to win."
For his part, Mitchell was happy with the pitching efforts of his junior duo of starter Morgan Snell (2-2) and Katelyn Emerick, who combined to hold Rocky's third through ninth batters to two hits.
With a Western Big 6 title beyond their grasp, the Leafs will now focus on next week's Class 3A regionals. As luck would have it, Geneseo is in the same regional field with Rock Island, so a third matchup could be in the cards.
"No question, winning the Big 6 would be nice, and we get that," Mitchell said, "but we look at the postseason as our priority goal. We may end up going back through Rock Island again, but it's nice that now, we've played them at their place. It gives us a better understanding of the atmosphere here."