Pannell, Allison help Rocky softball avenge loss to Geneseo

Geneseo coach Pat Mitchell also was quick to notice the difference between the two contests.

"The last time we played them, we kept Taylor off the bases. Today, we didn't," he said. "Rock Island's got hitters up and down their lineup, but she's the straw that stirs the drink for them."

Winners of six straight, the Rocks (19-4) are now 11-1 in the Big 6 and edge closer to a fourth consecutive conference title while at the same time eliminating the Lady Leafs (16-4, 8-4) from contention.

All Rock Island needs is a split of Thursday's doubleheader at Moline (10-5, 6-2) to lock up the championship.

"As of now, we're working on getting the Western Big 6 championship and getting ready for Moline," said Pannell. "Then we'll go on from there."

Pannell also contributed in the RBI department in the bottom of the fifth by singling in Lexi Carroll, who had belted a one-out double. Before the inning was over, a bases-loaded walk to Delia Schwartz had the hosts up by three.

That was plenty for Kelley, who finished with a four-hitter and recorded six strikeouts to remain perfect at 5-0. Only a one-out solo home run by Geneseo catcher Maya Bieneman in the top of the second inning kept the junior from a shutout performance.