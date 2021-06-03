Pannell blast hands Rock Island regional softball title

"She had good contact," said Narup, who allowed four hits and recorded five strikeouts. "She's a great all-around player, and it was a good hit."

But before the Lady Rocks (22-5) could punch their ticket to next Tuesday's 3A sectional semifinals against Maple Park Kaneland (19-5), there was still the matter of junior pitcher Campbell Kelley getting the final three outs in the top of the seventh inning.

Battling to the last out, Geneseo (20-5) got new life when Sidney Spindel reached on a one-out error and Lauren Johnsen came in to pinch-run. After Narup bunted Johnsen to second base, Lauryn Wildermuth also made solid contact. However, the ball landed in the glove of Rocky center fielder Bella Allison to end the game.

"Lauryn had a good hit, but it just got caught," said Narup. "We're all sad that it's over, but even in the last inning, we all still had faith in each other. We knew this was going to be a closer game than the last time we played (a 4-1 Rocky win on May 25).

"We all showed up with our best attitude, the same attitude we had with Rochelle (in Wednesday's 2-0 victory), knowing that this could be the last game for some of us."