Pannell blast hands Rock Island regional softball title

Coming to bat in the sixth inning of a scoreless game, Rock Island's Taylor Pannell was just looking to get on base to jump-start her team.
But after three straight foul balls had her down two strikes against Geneseo senior pitching ace Anna Narup to open the bottom of the sixth, Pannell had to change her approach. The result was what the Lady Rocks were looking for.
Pannell's solo home run proved to be the decisive blow in an IHSA Class 3A regional softball championship showdown of Western Big 6 rivals as Rock Island edged the Lady Leafs 1-0 Thursday afternoon at Frances Willard Field.
"The first pitch, I was trying to bunt; I was just thinking about getting a hit and getting on base. I knew I could do it," said the junior shortstop and University of Tennessee commit. "My first few at-bats, I was making good contact but hitting it right at people."
When Pannell made contact, she knew it felt good as soon as it left the bat but still was not sure until the ball cleared the center-field fence.
"I knew I hit it good, but the wind was blowing hard in, so I wasn't sure," she said.
Narup, whose prep career ended with just her second loss against 15 wins this spring, knew that as soon as Pannell struck the ball it had a chance to clear the fence.
"She had good contact," said Narup, who allowed four hits and recorded five strikeouts. "She's a great all-around player, and it was a good hit."
But before the Lady Rocks (22-5) could punch their ticket to next Tuesday's 3A sectional semifinals against Maple Park Kaneland (19-5), there was still the matter of junior pitcher Campbell Kelley getting the final three outs in the top of the seventh inning.
Battling to the last out, Geneseo (20-5) got new life when Sidney Spindel reached on a one-out error and Lauren Johnsen came in to pinch-run. After Narup bunted Johnsen to second base, Lauryn Wildermuth also made solid contact. However, the ball landed in the glove of Rocky center fielder Bella Allison to end the game.
"Lauryn had a good hit, but it just got caught," said Narup. "We're all sad that it's over, but even in the last inning, we all still had faith in each other. We knew this was going to be a closer game than the last time we played (a 4-1 Rocky win on May 25).
"We all showed up with our best attitude, the same attitude we had with Rochelle (in Wednesday's 2-0 victory), knowing that this could be the last game for some of us."
Earlier in the game, the Leafs looked to set themselves up for a breakthrough. After Tara Bomleny's one-out single in the top of the third, Taylor Krueger dropped a bunt that Kelley momentarily bobbled, enabling the speedy Krueger to get to first safely.
However, the Rocky pitcher rallied by throwing to Pannell at second base to catch Bomleny, who had rounded the bag. That play proved to be big when Natalie Baumgardner (2-for-3) singled to put runners on first and third before Kelley retired Maya Bieneman on a foul pop-up for the third out.
"That's a habit, an instinct with our team," Kelley (6-0) said of her quick throw to catch Bomleny off the base. "You'll not always get that, but when you do, it's right there. It was a heads-up play, and it made a difference. On the next hit, the runner behind her got to third base, and (Bomleny) would've scored."
Kelley, who finished with a five-hit shutout, also had to work around a first-inning single by Baumgardner, who moved to second on a Bieneman groundout but was left stranded there.
"Those can be the hardest innings, when they get runners on; that's when it really hits you as a pitcher," she said. "You never know what's going to happen."
What happens now for the Lady Rocks after winning their third straight regional title is a Tuesday matchup with Kaneland, a 5-0 winner over Belvidere North and a team Rock Island was supposed to play last weekend. Kaneland ended up canceling because of injuries.
However, Pannell believes that regardless of the opponent, every game beyond Thursday's showdown is only going to be progressively tougher.