EDGINGTON, Ill. — With seven returning senior starters from the Class 4A state championship softball team, it would be safe to say the Rock Island Rocks are loaded with talent.
That doesn't mean there isn't room for a little more help.
They are getting a lot of help from the youngest member of the veteran Rocks, showing off her talents on Tuesday in an 8-3 win over defending Class 2A state champion Rockridge.
Freshman infielder Taylor Pannell got the offense started with a bunt single to open a two-run inning that gave Rock Island (4-2) an early lead. She followed with a two-run home run in the next inning and then hit a triple and scored on a short wild pitch to score her third run.
"The home run was the most exciting because it was my first for Rocky," Pannell said. "The bunt was just a case of trying to get the team started and get us a run."
Rock Island coach Chris Allison knew he was getting a special player, he's seeing just how good Pannell, an Auburn commit, is with the bat, her legs and her defense.
"She has a lot of tools," Allison said. "Before (Tuesday's game) I told her as our leadoff hitter, her job is to get on base. She bunted on her own and that got us two runs. She can create havoc on the bases, and she has good power. She just got under her first one (in the first inning) or that would have been another home run."
Another newcomer, sophomore Makenna Carothers, added two hits while some of the veterans also had big days.
Ashley Peters had a pair of hits in the early rallies and picked up the pitching win. Lauryn Stegall had a single, a double and three RBIs and Emma Spurgetis had two singles and an RBI.
"It is a good mix," Allison said. "Our seniors take care of our freshmen and sophomores, even the ones who don't play with the varsity. Taylor understands she can just go out and play."
Pannell is enjoying her first taste of the varsity and having others to lead the team.
"This is a big change for me, being the youngest player," she said. "They run everything in practices and games and they are teaching me a lot."
Neither team put as much into the game as the fans and media may have with the two defending champs going head-to-head but Rockridge coach John Nelson wishes his Rockets (3-1) could have played better.
"This was a lot like last year when we jumped ahead of them and made some defensive mistakes that hurt," Nelson said. "We play teams like Rock Island and some of the other bigger schools by design. We lost five games last year and they were all against tough teams that got us ready for the postseason.
"The biggest thing we did (Tuesday) was we learned a ton about ourselves. Our defense hurt us and credit to Rock Island, they took advantage of our miscues. We will get better from this."
The Rocks scored twice on wild pitches, a dropped foul came before the Pannell home run, and errors led to two more runs for RI.
Olivia Drish drove in all three Rockridge runs with an RBI single and two-run home run. Amelia Thomas added two hits.