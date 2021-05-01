Pannell's two homers lead Rocky bats in doubleheader sweep at UT

Schwartz had two RBIs in each game. Pannell and Bailey Proffitt also knocked in two runs in the later contest.

Coach Allison said the team is still working on its approach at the plate, but the big innings were nice to see, along with a strong outing from Kelley.

“She did a great job to keep us in there and kept pumping strikes and throwing up zeroes,” Allison said.

Kirsten Webber (2-3) took the loss in Game 2, keeping the deficit 3-0 until things got away from the Panthers in the seventh inning.

A moment of prayer for UT senior MaKaila Hernandez was held before the game. Hernandez was transferred to the hospital in Peoria after a collision during Friday’s game at Peoria Notre Dame.

UT coach John Alonzo was still waiting to hear an update on her condition after the game.

The Panthers already have a number of players sitting out with injury, but the Panthers competed outside the two big Rocky innings. Alonzo hopes to get healthy very soon.

UT senior catcher Autumn Lage was 4-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI in the opener.

Alonzo said another play here or there could have made a big difference in limiting the damage against the Rocks.

“On the offensive side of it, we had chances to score runs and didn’t come through with hits when we needed to,” said UT’s 24th-year head coach. “We’ve got to understand it’s not about getting hits, it’s about when you get those hits.”

