Panthers' rally comes up short for second straight day

For the second day in a row, the United Township softball team found itself staring at a four-run deficit.

And for the second straight day, the Panthers launched a rally that wound up just short of the finish line.

Down by four twice on Friday against Rock Falls, the Panthers erased the first deficit with a four-run third inning, then almost overcame the second before falling short in an 8-7 loss at the UTHS diamond in East Moline.

"It's still a loss, and that's what we talked about," said UT coach John Alonzo, whose club trailed Geneseo by four on Thursday and wound up with a 5-4 Western Big 6 loss. "Right now, we tend to get in a hole early, and it's tough to battle out of them.

"We've got to come in with a better mindset at the beginning of games, and not get in a hole. If they beat us, that's one thing, but if you help them along, like we have the last two games, that makes it tough."

Trailing by two runs going into the bottom of the seventh, UT (3-5) closed the gap when Kloey Miner singled with one out and scored on a double by senior left fielder Brooklynn VanOpdorp.

With two outs, VanOpdorp stood at third base, but Rock Falls pitcher Katie Thatcher struck out Evalena Harker to end the Panther rally and preserve her complete-game victory.

"I feel like I thrive under pressure and really dial in in those situations," said Thatcher (6-2), who recorded six strikeouts. "A lot of it is my defense; I really trust them, and that helps me to throw the pitches I want. It was nice that they had my back toward the end of the game."

Earlier in the game, the Rockets (7-5) went up 4-0, scoring twice in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by Thatcher and Abby Whiles' RBI single. They tacked on runs in the second and third, with Olivia Osborne (3-for-4) belting a solo home run in the second inning.

However, the Panthers rose up to tie the game in their half of the third on a two-run Addieson Griffith single and VanOpdorp's two-run, two-out knock.

"I think we need to know that we have to come out strong at the beginning," said VanOpdorp (2-for-2, three RBIs). "We've minimized our errors, which is big, and we had to be smart in our hitting."

Rock Falls responded by plating three runs in the top of the fourth, with Jersey Thomas singling in Osborne with the tie-breaking run. The Rockets made it an 8-4 game when Patty Teague homered off UT starter Sam Verstraete (1-1) to open the fifth inning.

At that point, Kaylie Pena relieved Verstraete and kept Rock Falls from adding to its lead. Pena allowed two singles in three innings of work and also went 2-for-4 at the plate.

"Kaylie has been a warrior. She's a sophomore, and she's our leader," said Alonzo. "Brooklynn had a nice day; she's a senior kid who's stayed at it after playing with the JV last year."

In the bottom of the sixth, Verstraete and Tiana Casas each drove in runs to cut Rock Falls' four-run lead in half. That set the stage for UT's final-inning push that came up just short.

"We were really fighting back, and not getting in our heads," VanOpdorp said. "That's something we've struggled with a bit."

Alonzo echoed his senior outfielder's sentiments.

"We battled back, and that's a good thing," he said. "It's a good quality for a young team like ours."

