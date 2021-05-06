Panthers split with Leafs, grab first Big 6 softball win

"I was pleased with the outcome; I saw good things today from the kids. We left 13 batters on base in the first game, so we could've taken two. We're disappointed we didn't win that game, but we've got almost everyone back and should be pretty good by the end of the year."

Winkel's teammates gave her plenty of early support, opening with three first-inning runs off Geneseo starter Katelyn Emerick (1-1). The Panthers needed just three batters to get the first two runs, with opening doubles by Kaylie Pena and Kyra Schumaker followed by Hannah Malmstrom's RBI single.

"I was thinking after the first game that my teammates had picked me up after I pitched a good game," said Pena, who allowed just one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts in the opener in addition to going 2-for-4 at the plate.

"I knew had to return the favor and pick them up. We weren't the type to keep losing, and I have faith in all of us. I can see our team being one of the best in the conference."

Before the inning was over, Malmstrom came in on a passed ball to put UT up 3-0. In the bottom of the second, the Panthers made it a 5-0 game on run-scoring groundouts from Pena and Schumaker.