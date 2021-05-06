Panthers split with Leafs, grab first Big 6 softball win

Following Tuesday's setback to fellow first-year Western Big 6 member Sterling, the Geneseo softball team headed to East Moline looking to get back on track after suffering its first loss of the season.
While the Maple Leafs did return to their winning form in the opener of Thursday's conference doubleheader at United Township, holding off a late Panther rally to prevail 4-3, the hosts seized the momentum with five runs in the first two innings of the nightcap and cruised to a 6-1 win to earn a split.
The second-game loss drops the Leafs (8-2) to 3-2 in the Big 6, putting them two games behind conference co-leaders Rock Island and Sterling. Right now, though, Geneseo coach Pat Mitchell is focused on long-term goals.
"We like being in the thick of the Big 6 race, we really do," he said. "If we're still in it, these games become more important. But in all honesty, we look at the postseason a little more than we do the conference."
In the second game, senior pitcher and Alleman transfer Rachael Winkel picked up her first win in a Panther uniform. She took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before the Leafs' Lauryn Wildermuth singled to break up that bid. Winkel's shutout was denied by Maya Bieneman's sixth-inning RBI single.
"Our last inning (in the opener) fed into the first two innings of the second game, and Rachael pitched well," UT coach John Alonzo said of Winkel (1-4), who tossed a three-hitter to help the Panthers (3-9, 1-3) earn their first Big 6 win and continue their gradual turnaround following an 0-6 start.
"I was pleased with the outcome; I saw good things today from the kids. We left 13 batters on base in the first game, so we could've taken two. We're disappointed we didn't win that game, but we've got almost everyone back and should be pretty good by the end of the year."
Winkel's teammates gave her plenty of early support, opening with three first-inning runs off Geneseo starter Katelyn Emerick (1-1). The Panthers needed just three batters to get the first two runs, with opening doubles by Kaylie Pena and Kyra Schumaker followed by Hannah Malmstrom's RBI single.
"I was thinking after the first game that my teammates had picked me up after I pitched a good game," said Pena, who allowed just one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts in the opener in addition to going 2-for-4 at the plate.
"I knew had to return the favor and pick them up. We weren't the type to keep losing, and I have faith in all of us. I can see our team being one of the best in the conference."
Before the inning was over, Malmstrom came in on a passed ball to put UT up 3-0. In the bottom of the second, the Panthers made it a 5-0 game on run-scoring groundouts from Pena and Schumaker.
That early uprising was the continuation of United Township's seventh-inning rally in the first game, in which a one-out, two-run single by Kirsten Webber cut a 4-1 Geneseo lead down to one. The Panthers had the winning run in scoring position, but Geneseo senior ace Anna Narup was able to get the final out.
"Even in that last inning, when they started to get close, we still felt like there wasn't a lot of pressure on us. We felt like we had to play like we always do," said Narup (7-1), who scattered 12 hits but allowed just two earned runs.
"When I knew things weren't going the way I wanted it do, I had to start thinking more strategically in terms of how we were going to win the game."
After UT went up 1-0 on Autumn Lage's first-inning RBI single, the Leafs tied it in the top of the third on an RBI single by Payton Stohl (3-for-4), then took a 2-1 lead the following inning when Narup helped herself with an RBI double.
Geneseo tacked on two unearned runs in the seventh, which proved to be crucial tallies.
"We always preach about getting tack-on runs, getting what I call `Geico' runs, or insurance runs," said Mitchell. "Those paid off, but there was a little bit of a carryover effect (for UT) into the second game."