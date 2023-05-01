For the majority of Monday's non-conference softball tilt with Sherrard, United Township was looking at a two-run deficit.

But in a classic case of "better late than never," the Panthers rose up at the right time. Scoring all of their runs in the fifth and sixth innings, they rallied to edge the Tigers 4-3 at the UTHS diamond in East Moline.

"Sherrard is a nice solid team, so to come back against a good team after being down 2-0 and then 3-1, it's a growing and learning process for us," said UT coach John Alonzo. "This was our 20th game of the season, and for a lot of our kids, it's the first 20 games in their high school career.

"Sherrard plays good ball and scores a lot of runs. For us to keep them to three runs, Emily (Stevens) did a nice job, and our defense helped her out."

In 5 2/3 innings, Stevens — a freshman — allowed three runs (two earned) on nine hits with two walks and two strikeouts before being relieved by Sam Verstraete, who finished the job as UT won for the 10th time in its last 12 games.

As it turned out, the Panthers' late offensive eruption enabled Verstraete to earn the win in relief. Junior right fielder Kloey Miner (2-for-3, two RBIs) was a key figure in that uprising.

Miner's two-out solo home run off Tiger starter Savanah Hauger got the hosts on the board in the bottom of the fifth; UT would load the bases before Hauger closed the door. An inning later, Miner's one-out single scored pinch-runner Amaya Hernandez that proved to be the winning run.

"At that point, I was looking for a hit to get on base and get the RBI," Miner said. "Any hit can start the momentum for a team. It gives everyone a boost."

Also providing a boost in the decisive sixth inning was Marilyn Boyer, whose lead-off single started the rally. Verstraete (2-for-3) followed with a single, and Addie Griffith doubled in Boyer, with an error on the play scoring the tying run.

"In that last inning, all of us got hyped and we all came together. That helped us get this win," said Boyer. "We're definitely coming together, as teammates and as a family. I feel like we're getting better and better."

The inning before taking the lead, Miner lined the ball over the right-center field fence to give the Panthers (13-7) new life. Up to that point, Hauger had held UT to one hit through 4 2/3 innings.

"With a 3-1 count, I was ready to power through it and get a good hit. I wanted to come through for the team," said Miner. "I thought it would fall a little short, and I was trying to get two, but it went over. That helped us out a lot."

Sherrard (12-6) struck for runs in the first two innings. The Tigers got on the board on the top of the first when Teagan Nees belted a lead-off double and scored on a two-out single by Hauger. An inning later, a Nees sacrifice fly plated Ava Hartman for a 2-0 Tiger lead.

But until an RBI single by Ashley Russell (3-for-3) in the top of the sixth made it a 3-1 game, Sherrard was unable to add on to its lead.

"That was our big issue," said Sherrard coach Mike Barnett, whose squad faces another non-conference challenge Wednesday when it travels to Alpha to face Ridgewood.

"Against teams like (UT), you've got to add on. We've been playing well lately, so this game stings a bit. We had the lead, and we couldn't hold it. Give UT credit, they took it away from us."