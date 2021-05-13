Pena, Schumaker key UT sweep of Alleman softball

On a picture-perfect Thursday afternoon made for softball, the United Township Panthers swept the host Alleman Pioneers in Western Big 6 doubleheader action on Alleman’s home field in Moline.
The Panthers combined excellent pitching, aggressive base-running and offensive pop to win the first game by the score of 13-1 in 5 innings and, in the nightcap, scored five runs late and held off a late surge by Alleman in the seventh inning to win 7-3.
The Panthers' Game 1 starting pitcher Kaylie Pena both went the distance on the mound and scored two runs on two hits, including an RBI-triple, at the plate. UT shortstop Kyra Schumaker added a two-run inside-the-park home run and a three-run triple in the first game.
First baseman Marilyn Boyer and left fielder Kirsten Webber each also knocked in two runs in the game for UT, and center fielder Hannah Jones contributed three hits, scored three runs, stole two bases and knocked in a run.
“At this point in the season, it’s great that our offense is clicking and our players are displaying a great deal of aggressiveness at the plate and on the bases,” said UT Coach John Alonzo. “Our pitching has also been particularly good as of late. Kaylie was able to battle and throw strikes in the first game of the day, and Rachel Winkel did a great job for us in the second game as well, keeping the Alleman batters off balance.
The Pioneers scored their lone run in the first game on an RBI-single to left field by starting pitcher Sara Pickett-Miller, scoring Kiley McConville.
In the day’s second contest, Alleman opened the scoring in the first inning when Pickett-Miller drove in shortstop Avrie Schmidt to give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead. UT bounced back quickly, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning on a home run by starting pitcher Winkel, and a single by Pena which plated second baseman Ella Boyer.
United Township added two runs in the fifth inning on RBIs from Hannah Malmstrom and Autumn Lage and connected for three additional runs in the sixth on an RBI double from Pena, and Schumaker’s second home run of the day, a two-run shot to left field.
Alleman challenged in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs on RBI singles by Grace Jordan and Schmidt. The Pioneers had runners in scoring position when UT Coach Alonzo brought in Pena in relief of Winkler to close out the inning, the game and the sweep.
“Our big bats came through for us in both games when we had runners on the bases, for example, Rachel Winkel hit a deep homer for us in the second game, and also was the winning pitcher, a double threat, Kyra Schumaker had two homers on the day, and Kaylie Pena, our leadoff hitter, had five hits including a double and a triple.”
Alleman coach Mike Ebner was encouraged by the way his young team battled at the plate and remained competitive, especially in the second game.
“We could have easily just given up, down by six runs going into the bottom of the seventh, but to our players’ credit, we battled, strung together hits and made it tough on UT to pull out the win,” said Coach Ebner.
“We are a young team, and at this point in the season, our goals are to keep improving, keep a positive attitude and gain confidence,” said Ebner. “Our pitchers in the doubleheader worked the strike zone, mixed up their pitches and battled for their teammates, and that is the effort that will help us in the future."
United Township’s Alonzo has his team focused on preparing for the postseason.
“We are much better than our record (6-10, 3-4 in the WB6), and if we keep working hard and improving in the areas that matter, defense, base running, clutch hitting and pitching, we should be in position to make some noise,” said Alonzo.