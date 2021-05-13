Pena, Schumaker key UT sweep of Alleman softball

The Pioneers scored their lone run in the first game on an RBI-single to left field by starting pitcher Sara Pickett-Miller, scoring Kiley McConville.

In the day’s second contest, Alleman opened the scoring in the first inning when Pickett-Miller drove in shortstop Avrie Schmidt to give the Pioneers a 1-0 lead. UT bounced back quickly, scoring two runs in the top of the second inning on a home run by starting pitcher Winkel, and a single by Pena which plated second baseman Ella Boyer.

United Township added two runs in the fifth inning on RBIs from Hannah Malmstrom and Autumn Lage and connected for three additional runs in the sixth on an RBI double from Pena, and Schumaker’s second home run of the day, a two-run shot to left field.

Alleman challenged in the bottom of the seventh, scoring two runs on RBI singles by Grace Jordan and Schmidt. The Pioneers had runners in scoring position when UT Coach Alonzo brought in Pena in relief of Winkler to close out the inning, the game and the sweep.