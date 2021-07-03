Perfect Rockets dominate TRAC all-conference softball team

Making history with its first perfect season, the first step Rockridge took to a 29-0 finish and the IHSA Class 2A state softball crown was to win its fifth straight Three Rivers Conference title.

In so doing, the West Division champion Rockets needed a pair of wins over league runner-up and first-time sectional champion Riverdale (18-6) to run the table in conference play with a 10-0 mark; those proved to be the only losses in 10 conference games for the Rams.

The two clubs combined to fill nine of the 14 first-team slots on the TRAC West's all-conference roster, with Rockridge dominating with six first-teamers among its eight honorees.

Four of Rockridge's six first-team players were unanimous selections, a quartet led by the Rockets' senior duo of first baseman Olivia Drish and outfielder Lea Kendall. They were the lone seniors on a club that joined 2006 Class AA state champion Moline as the only Illinois Quad-Cities softball clubs to achieve perfection.

Also earning unanimous first-team honors was freshman pitching ace Kendra Lewis, who accounted for 17 of the Rockets' 29 victories. Sophomore Payton Brown was also a unanimous first-team choice as a pitcher. Joining those two on the first team were the junior duo of catcher Bailah Bognar and infielder Lexi Hines.