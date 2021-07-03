Perfect Rockets dominate TRAC all-conference softball team

Making history with its first perfect season, the first step Rockridge took to a 29-0 finish and the IHSA Class 2A state softball crown was to win its fifth straight Three Rivers Conference title.
In so doing, the West Division champion Rockets needed a pair of wins over league runner-up and first-time sectional champion Riverdale (18-6) to run the table in conference play with a 10-0 mark; those proved to be the only losses in 10 conference games for the Rams.
The two clubs combined to fill nine of the 14 first-team slots on the TRAC West's all-conference roster, with Rockridge dominating with six first-teamers among its eight honorees.
Four of Rockridge's six first-team players were unanimous selections, a quartet led by the Rockets' senior duo of first baseman Olivia Drish and outfielder Lea Kendall. They were the lone seniors on a club that joined 2006 Class AA state champion Moline as the only Illinois Quad-Cities softball clubs to achieve perfection.
Also earning unanimous first-team honors was freshman pitching ace Kendra Lewis, who accounted for 17 of the Rockets' 29 victories. Sophomore Payton Brown was also a unanimous first-team choice as a pitcher. Joining those two on the first team were the junior duo of catcher Bailah Bognar and infielder Lexi Hines.
A pair of Rockridge sophomores — infielder Taylor Sedam and outfielder Kori Needham — were second team and honorable mention, respectively.
Riverdale, which won its first regional title in 10 years before earning its first sectional trophy, saw the trio of senior pitcher Ashlyn Hemm, senior outfielder Sydney Haas and sophomore infielder Alivia Bark all earn unanimous first-team honors.
All told, the Rams had seven all-conference selections. Seniors Regan Walston (outfield) and Katelyn Oleson (utility) and freshman infielder Alexis Duke were second-team picks, while senior infielder Brooklyn Smyser earned honorable mention.
Third-place Orion (12-14, 5-5) had two first-team picks among its five all-conference honorees, with senior pitcher Jenna Drish a unanimous choice; she was joined on the first team by classmate and infielder Marly Lillibridge.
Sherrard (11-14), which lost to Rockridge in the 2A regional finals, had seven all-conference selections. Three of those seven — seniors Kaitlyn Woods (infield) and Lauryn Kline (utility) and sophomore outfielder McKenna Blackwell — were first-team picks, with Woods and Blackwell both unanimous selections.
Panthers, Boilers get three first-team picks: Three Rivers East Division champion and 2A regional finalist Erie-Prophetstown (17-6) and 2A regional champion Kewanee (17-9) each had three first-team all-conference selections. All together, the Boilermakers had nine all-conference standouts and the Panthers had six.
For E-P, sophomore pitching ace Aylah Jones was joined by senior infielder Ady Scott and junior outfielder Jaden Johnson on the first-team TRAC East roster. Seniors Corrie Remley (pitcher) and Makenzie Glassburn (infield) were second team and junior outfielder Emma Davis was honorable mention.
Regional champions for the first time since 2004, Kewanee's junior duo of pitcher Kendal Bennison and infielder Lainey Kelly joined senior infielder Josie DeBord on the first-team roster.
The sophomore trio of pitchers Makaela Salisbury and Ava LaFollette and catcher Marissa Stevens joined junior outfielder Rachael Brown and freshman utility player Tori Bennison on the second team; Boiler teammate and freshman outfielder Hannah Tiska was honorable mention.