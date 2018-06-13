Ashley Peters pitched Rock Island to its first state softball championship last week in East Peoria.
The Purdue recruit and senior-to-be was rewarded Tuesday with a first team all-state honor in Class 4A by the Illinois Coaches Association.
Peters finished the season with a 21-4 record, 1.00 ERA and 219 strikeouts along with batting nearly .490 for the Rocks (32-5).
She was among six players from the Illinois metro to land on one of the top three teams in 4A.
Moline's Becca Barnett, a Drake recruit, also was selected to the first team. Barnett, a shortstop, batted .552 in her first season with the Maroons after three seasons at Alleman.
Rock Island infielder Lauryn Stegall and United Township pitcher Brandi LaFountaine earned second-team honors. Moline's Aubrie Dodd and UT's London Jackson were among the players on the third team.
In Class 3A, Geneseo second baseman Ava Bieneman was a first-team choice. The sophomore batted .505 this spring.
Teammate Delaney Ostrowski was a second-team selection as were Alleman's Mattie Buller and Allie Ferrari. The Pioneers' Taylor Parker and Jessica Pauley were on the third team.
Rockridge's Amelia Thomas garnered first-team accolades in 2A.
In leading the Rockets to their second state title, she batted .596 with 66 runs, 19 doubles and 9 home runs. She was Rockridge's No. 2 pitcher and compiled a 7-1 record with a 2.58 ERA.
The Rockets' ace, Grace Preston, was a second-team selection, and outfielder Kadey Garrett made the third team.
Erie-Prophetstown infielder Erica Thulen was on the second team after batting .536 with 15 doubles.
Orion third baseman Haily Frutiger, Erie-Prophetstown pitcher Calisa Steel, Kewanee catcher Dani Neulib and Fulton third baseman Rachel Huizenga were third-team choices.