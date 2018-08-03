Ashley Peters fueled Rock Island to its first state softball title in program history with her arm. Carli Spelhaug sparked Pleasant Valley to a state championship repeat with her bat.
Peters and Spelhaug, both first team all-state selections in their respective states, are co-captains of the Quad-City Times All-Metro softball team.
The left-handed pitching Peters, a Purdue recruit, was 21-4 with an ERA of 1.00 and amassed 213 strikeouts. She also sported a .488 average with 14 doubles and 29 RBI for the Rocks, who compiled a 32-5 record and beat Plainfield North 2-1 for the Illinois Class 4A state title in June.
Spelhaug, with interest from multiple Division I programs, was the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year and captain of the all-tournament team at state for a second straight year. The second baseman, already a four-year starter, hit .479 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 44 RBI along with 22 stolen bases.
PV has four players on the 13-player All-Metro first team. Carli is joined by sister and pitcher Ellie Spelhaug, first baseman Alexia Lara and outfielder Emily Wood.
Rock Island and Assumption also have four players on the top two teams. In addition to Peters, infielder Lauryn Stegall, outfielder Emma Spurgetis and first baseman Madison Michaels represent the Rocks.
Assumption has two first-team selections in infielders Hannah Kelley and Olivia Wardlow along with two on the second team in catcher Anna Wohlers and pitcher Allie Timmons.
Durant pitcher Kamryn Meyer is the captain of the All-Eastern Iowa team. Meyer excelled in the circle and at the plate for the Wildcats who spent most of the season ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
Meyer was 22-2 with a 0.82 ERA and 235 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings. At the plate, she batted .504 with 12 doubles and knocked in 44 runs.
Camanche, which won 27 games, leads the 13 player All-Eastern Iowa first team with three selections in Tarah Wehde, Madi Parson and Abby Stock.
Rockridge junior Amelia Thomas, a Loyola-Chicago commit, captains the All-Western Illinois team. Thomas batted .596 with 19 doubles, 9 home runs, 47 RBIs and 37 stolen bases in leading the Rockets to an Illinois Class 2A title. She also was 7-1 in the circle with a 2.58 ERA.
The Rockets pace the all-Western Illinois squad with three members on the first team and three more on second team.