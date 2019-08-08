They were part of state championship teams as juniors. They have been all-state performers for multiple seasons. They are headed to Division I softball programs this fall.
For the second consecutive season, Rock Island pitcher/first baseman Ashley Peters and Pleasant Valley second baseman Carli Spelhaug captain the Quad-City Times All-Metro team.
Peters, a southpaw who led Rock Island to a 10-0 mark in Western Big Six Conference play, will continue her career at Purdue. She was dominant at the plate and in the circle for the Rocks, who captured a Class 4A regional and lost to Moline in the sectional semifinal.
Peters never struck out in 114 at-bats and batted .553 with 18 extra-base hits and 33 RBIs. On the mound, she was 20-3 with a 1.58 ERA and 184 strikeouts.
Spelhaug, the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year for a second straight season, batted .508 with 12 doubles, seven homers and 42 RBIs while striking out only three times in 146 plate appearances. The five-year starter and first team all-stater will continue her career at Iowa State this fall.
Class 3A state champion Davenport Assumption has three of the 13 first-team selections in pitcher Allie Timmons (32-0), outfielder Lea Nelson (.507 average, 44 stolen bases) and catcher Anna Wohlers (.464 average, 9 HR, 56 RBIs).
Rock Island, Pleasant Valley and Moline each had two players on the first team. The Rocks' Taylor Pannell, an Auburn recruit, is the lone freshman on the top team.
Louisa-Muscatine pitcher and Northern Iowa recruit Hailey Sanders captains the All-Eastern Iowa team. Sanders, a senior-to-be, was 21-1 with an ERA under 1 and had 283 strikeouts in helping the Falcons finish as state runner-up in Class 3A. The Falcons had two other first-team choices in shortstop Kylee Sanders and outfielder Maddie Mashek.
West Liberty and Camanche each had three first-team choices as well. The Comets were led by Drake recruit Haylee Lehman, who hit a robust .602. Camanche was paced by junior Tarah Wehde, who smacked 18 home runs.
Rockridge all-stater and Loyola-Chicago recruit Amelia Thomas is the captain of the All-Western Illinois team. Thomas led the Rockets in at least seven offensive categories and was 12-0 in the circle with a 1.88 ERA.
Geneseo, which reached the sectional finals of 3A, and Rockridge led the first team with three selections each. Northern Illinois recruit Delaney Ostrowski fueled the Lady Leafs in the circle and batted nearly .500.