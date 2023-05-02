For the first four innings of Tuesday's Western Big 6 Conference softball matchup, the Alleman Pioneers were hanging tough against crosstown rival Rock Island.

Up by just one going into the top of the fifth, the Rocks gradually added to their lead, then broke the game open with a seven-run seventh as they prevailed 13-2 at the Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline.

"We're getting kids with more confidence at the plate, and now's a good time to be doing that," Rock Island coach Julie Hudnall said. "Some of the motivation is to be playing tough going through to the postseason, and avenging some of our earlier losses."

Making a rare start in the pitching circle, sophomore A'rion Lonergan gave the Rocks (10-8, 6-5 Big 6) three solid innings before giving the ball to senior Lexi Carroll in the top of the fourth with Rocky holding a 3-1 lead.

Carroll allowed a run in her first inning on a two-out RBI single by Alleman's Yazmin Rodriguez, but retired 10 straight batters after that to close the door. She also posted seven strikeouts.

"When Alleman came back, I was a little stressed," she said, "but I just had to do the job, on the mound and at the plate."

At the plate, Carroll went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Lonergan went 4-for-5 and scored four runs out of the lead-off spot.

"We've been hitting really well, and we're having a lot of fun now," Carroll said. "We want to keep this going."

The Rocks struck in the top of the first at a windswept Rose Field when Lonergan singled to open the game and later scored on a double steal. Two innings later, a Carroll RBI single and Mallory Hudnall's RBI groundout gave Rocky a 3-0 lead.

That gave Lonergan some early support to work with, and she was able to capitalize on it, although the Pioneers (2-13, 1-9) got on the board in her final inning when Kendall Possin doubled and scored on an Izzy Schneider single.

"I know it's coming, and I've taken a lot of practice and reps, getting ready for the postseason and the games to come," Lonergan said of her occasional pitching opportunities. "It's all about us staying together, and staying consistent."

For Alleman, any chance to build on the momentum it generated in the first four innings was lost once Carroll started to find her groove in relief.

"We're playing hurt, down three starters on a team that's thin to begin with," Alleman coach Mike Ackerman said. "I'm proud of them that they kept fighting back. We played these guys close the first time (a 3-0 Rocky win on April 5), so I'm not surprised we stayed in it."

Rock Island began to pull away in the top of the fifth when it scored twice. Carroll belted a lead-off triple and scored on a double by Grace Vidmar, with Vidmar later scoring on an Alaina Kress RBI groundout.

In addition to the efforts of Carroll and Lonergan, Vidmar went 3-for-6 with two RBI, with Hudnall going 3-for-5 and also driving in two runs.

After scoring once in the top of the sixth to take a 6-2 lead, the Rocks sent 11 batters up in their half of the seventh inning and scored seven times as Hudnall's RBI triple capped the outburst.

"Cashing in and getting those insurance runs, that was definitely helpful," Lonergan said. "It eased things on us quite a bit, and that was important."