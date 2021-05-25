Pioneers softball takes thrilling victory over Silver Streaks

Alleman coach Mike Ebner is proud of how Johnson came through despite having some struggles earlier in the game.

"She would be the first to tell you that she didn't look good early," Ebner said. "That home run doesn't mean as much without those girls getting on base either, so credit to them. Kinzie learned that all it takes is that one pitch to get things done."

The Pioneers only gave up seven hits in the game and committed just one error, something that Ebner is happy with and sees as an improvement his team has made.

"We've been working a lot on our defense lately," Ebner said. "That hasn't been our strong suit this season, but tonight our girls scored well early and kept fighting when they were behind."

With a strange start to the season waiting on the "fall" sports to finish, Ebner hopes that his team can continue to improve and try to make a run in the postseason.

"It was a really strange start to the season, with girls out for other sports and COVID situations along with injuries," Ebner said. "We're close to full strength now and our girls will keep working hard and get a lot better."