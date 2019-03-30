Looking for the dominant pitching that helped lead the Rock Island softball team to the Class 4A state title last spring, the Rocks got it on Saturday.
On a cool and blustery afternoon, RI seniors Ashley Peters and Lauryn Stegall were dominant in a 13-1, 3-0 sweep of 2017 Class 3A state champion Marengo at Frances Willard Field.
Peters (4-2) tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the opener and Stegall (2-1) tossed a four-hit shutout in the nightcap to send the Rocks to 6-3.
Peters (4-2) retired the first 11 Marengo batters, and her only blemish was a two-out hit batter and a misplayed fly ball in right field that plated the Indians' (4-5) only run all day.
"It has been tough at times with this weather," Peters said. "I am just trying to work with whatever pitchers are on that game. I think we are all ready for some warm weather. I know I am."
Stegall (2-1) allowed just six base runners and had only one inning where more than one Indian reached base.
"It sure feels a lot better after winning the first game to come back and win the second," Stegall said. "Honestly, I just threw strikes and let my defense take care of the rest. That makes it so much better. Oh my, none of us can wait for it to warm up. It just makes everyone feel better when it gets warm."
RI coach Chris Allison enjoyed both pitching performances but especially pointed out Stegall's strong effort.
"Lauryn is starting to get there," he said. "She gave us five strong innings at Sterling on Wednesday and came back with a good one (Saturday). I thought the effort with our pitching was really good."
He wasn't all that thrilled with the Game 2 effort with the bats. After pounding out 14 hits, including five home runs and four doubles, in the opener, the Rocks had just six singles in Game 2.
"I saw good approaches and quality at bats in first game, and you saw what happened," Allison said. "We went back into coasting in the second game, and we can't do that, especially starting next weekend in Western Big Six play.
"I understand it is not easy to play in the Midwest, but you have to play through it. It is all in your mind, and we have to figure it out."
In the opener, RI leadoff hitter Taylor Pannell had four of the Rocks' 14 hits, including a double, two home runs and four RBIs. Peters, Madison Michaels and Mackenzie Melody each hit home runs. Dellaney Kelley and Makenna Carothers had a pair of hits.
Pannell had two more hits, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Game 2.