Pitching, Wade's 2-run triple propels Wilton past Wapello

The biggest hit of the game came from Wade.

In a scoreless game in the fourth, Wade was called on to pinch-hit for Taylor Garvin. With two on and two outs, Wade placed a 3-1 pitch from Anesa Noa just inside the right-field line for a two-run triple. It was Wade's sixth hit of the season in only 11 at-bats.

"I was kind of surprised (to get the call to bat)," Wade said. "I usually get one at-bat if we're doing well. I didn't know it was going to be at that exact moment. I was kind of scared, but at the same time I was telling myself it was just like any other game.

"We had two on and two outs. I couldn't strike out. I had to put the ball in play."

Denkman said Wade has been seeing the ball well recently and deserved the opportunity.

"She's such a gamer and just wants to play," Denkman said. "Pinch-hitting is a hard thing to do in softball. You have to keep yourself mentally prepared at any moment. She wanted to be in the situation and did a great job."

Wilton added an unearned run in the fifth.

It was enough for Johnson and Madlock. Johnson pitched the first five innings and Madlock allowed just one hit in the final two innings of work. The game lasted just more than an hour.