Pleasant Valley rallies past Hempstead

Menke’s base hit to left gave PV a 4-3 lead, scoring Jessie Clemons and Emily Wood, who had opened the deciding inning with a single and a double, respectively.

Hempstead didn’t go quietly, loading the bases with two outs in the top of the fifth before Spartans pitcher Kaitlyn Drish coaxed an inning-ending groundout off the bat of Brooke Hanson.

Drish relieved starter Miah Townsend in the third inning, finishing off the seven-hit victory by recording four strikeouts and walking one batter over 4.2 innings.

"That was a good Hempstead team," Lara said. "We knew that coming into the game. We knew they hit the ball well, had a good starting pitcher (in Peyton Paulson). This was one where we knew we were going to have to earn it, and it will be that way from here on out."

After taking the lead in the fourth, the Pleasant Valley secured its victory by scoring two more runs in the fifth.

PV built its three-run lead when Reagan Hassel drove home Jessi Meyer with a single to right before Hassel came around to score as Kasey Kane reached on an error.

In need of a rally after Hempstead put three on the board in the top of the third inning, the Spartans (32-7) answered in the bottom half with two runs of their own.