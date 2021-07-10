Pleasant Valley rallies past Hempstead

Pleasant Valley followed a familiar formula in its Iowa Class 5A regional softball semifinal Saturday night.
The Spartans came from behind to win, erasing a 3-0 deficit to earn a 6-3 victory over visiting Dubuque Hempstead.
"It seems about every game we’ve played the last two, three weeks, coming from behind is something we’ve had to do," PV coach Jose Lara said.
"It’s become a characteristic of our team. It would be easier not to put ourselves in that situation, but it’s good to know we have the fight in us to make it happen and come from behind like that."
Pleasant Valley methodically put Hempstead away, scoring a pair of runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to erase a 3-0 deficit and advance to Tuesday’s regional final against Davenport North.
The Wildcats advanced by holding off winless Davenport Central, 3-2, and will take a 26-13 record into the 7 p.m. regional title game at PV.
The Spartans earned their opportunity after forging ahead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
A two-run, two-out single by Addie Menke moved Pleasant Valley in front to stay.
"We talked about being ready to hit when we stepped into the box, and I was ready," Menke said. "It was a good pitch to hit, and I went with it."
Menke’s base hit to left gave PV a 4-3 lead, scoring Jessie Clemons and Emily Wood, who had opened the deciding inning with a single and a double, respectively.
Hempstead didn’t go quietly, loading the bases with two outs in the top of the fifth before Spartans pitcher Kaitlyn Drish coaxed an inning-ending groundout off the bat of Brooke Hanson.
Drish relieved starter Miah Townsend in the third inning, finishing off the seven-hit victory by recording four strikeouts and walking one batter over 4.2 innings.
"That was a good Hempstead team," Lara said. "We knew that coming into the game. We knew they hit the ball well, had a good starting pitcher (in Peyton Paulson). This was one where we knew we were going to have to earn it, and it will be that way from here on out."
After taking the lead in the fourth, the Pleasant Valley secured its victory by scoring two more runs in the fifth.
PV built its three-run lead when Reagan Hassel drove home Jessi Meyer with a single to right before Hassel came around to score as Kasey Kane reached on an error.
In need of a rally after Hempstead put three on the board in the top of the third inning, the Spartans (32-7) answered in the bottom half with two runs of their own.
"We knew if we kept working that we would be able to get things going," Menke said. "Once we saw (Paulson) the first time through the order and made some adjustments, we were able to get the offense started and get ourselves back into the game."
A gap-splitting double to right-center by Emily Wood chipped into the deficit, scoring Clemons after she reached on a leadoff walk.
Wood, who had advanced to third on a throw home, eluded the tag attempt of catcher Chandler Houselog on dribbler in front of the plate off the bat of Sophia Lindquist.
PV needed to rally after the Mustangs (22-14) had taken the lead in the top half of the inning, scoring the first run of the game when Riley Dupont scored as Lydia Ettema reached on an error.
Houselog followed with a two-run double to left to leave the Spartans in a three-run hole that didn’t last.