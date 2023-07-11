It was a dream come true for Pleasant Valley’s Kaitlyn Merkel.

In the pitcher’s circle, she threw a two-hit shutout. At the plate, she slammed a two-run home run. Her team defeated ninth-ranked Linn-Mar 9-0 in Tuesday’s Class 5A regional final.

“I felt like I was just on a roll,” Merkel said. “It was just awesome.”

On top of all that, the sixth-ranked Spartans earned their fourth-straight state softball tournament berth.

“I always watched the older girls, and I wanted to do what they did,” said Merkel, a sophomore. “I just wanted to be them. It finally came true. It just feels amazing.”

The Spartans (30-9) will play in a Class 5A state quarterfinal next Monday in Fort Dodge against an opponent yet to be determined.

Merkel retired the first 13 batters she faced, not allowing a hit to the Lions (24-12) until the fifth inning when Linn-Mar’s Kaylee Bunn sneaked a grounder just past the glove of a diving fielder. Grace McCarty got a two-out hit in the seventh, but neither runner advanced past first base.

Merkel struck out five batters and did not issue a walk as she improved to 14-4 on the season. She left the game with two outs in the seventh to a standing ovation from the PV fans.

“She knows how to pitch,” PV head coach Jose Lara said of Merkel. “We’re leaning on her right now.”

Merkel got plenty of run support, as the Spartans scored in each of the first three innings. Kasey Kane drove in a run with her single in the first inning. Addison Ohda doubled and later scored on a wild pitch in the second. And Jessie Clemons singled and later came home on an error in the third.

“The girls were hungry. They just have a taste for this,” Lara said. “They know what it feels like. The girls had a game plan, and they were hungrier.”

PV added four more runs in the fifth. Clemons hit a solo home run, and then Merkel hit a two-run bomb.

“I just tattooed the ball. It felt great,” Merkel said of her third homer of the season. “It just made the whole night amazing.”

Clemons, who went 3-for-4 and scored three runs, hit her second home run of the night and 12th of the season in the seventh inning. Kane, who also went 3-for-4, drove in the Spartans’ final run of the night with a seventh-inning single.

“We kept putting the pressure on,” Clemons said. “If we had gone dry for two or three innings, that would give Linn-Mar the momentum, and we didn’t want that.”

Ashley Hansen went 3-for-4, stole three bases and scored three runs for the Spartans. And Ohda went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles.

“I feel like our team is unstoppable,” Merkel said. “It just feels great.”

PV has plenty of experience against top talent this season, as the Spartans have faced all but three of the 14 other teams ranked in the final Class 5A rankings. They’re hoping that seeing that tough slate this year will pay off next week in Fort Dodge.

“We’ve played nearly every team that is ranked right now,” Clemons said. “There really isn’t a team that we’re scared of.”

Pleasant Valley 9, Linn-Mar 0

LM;000;000;0;—;0;2;3

PV;111;042;x;—;9;14;0

Pitchers: Linn-Mar — Emily Koranda, Jordyn Beck (5), Koranda (6). Pleasant Valley — Kaitlyn Merkel, Grace George (7). WP — Merkel (5k, 0bb). LP — Koranda (3k, 0bb).

Leading hitters: Linn-Mar — Kaylee Bunn 1-3, Grace McCarty 1-3. Pleasant Valley — Jessie Clemons 3-4 (2hr, 2rbi), Kasey Kane 3-4 (2rbi), Allison Ohda 3-3 (2 2b), Ashley Hansen 3-4, Merkel 1-4 (hr, 2rbi).

Records: Linn-Mar 24-12; Pleasant Valley 30-9