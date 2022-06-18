Prep report: Assumption softball wins West Delaware Invitational

Softball

Knights win West Delaware Invite: Assumption rallied to score three runs in the sixth inning to defeat Class 5A No. 6 Linn-Mar 5-2 on its way to winning the West Delaware Invitational.

Class 3A No. 2 Assumption also beat Davenport West Saturday 12-2 for its third win over the Falcons this week.

Bella Nigey got the win against West as Assumption scored all of its runs in the first three innings. Helen Sons had two hits including a home run and Jessie Wardlow notched a double and a pair of singles for the Knights.

The Knights had beaten Class 4A No. 3 Clear Creek Amana 6-2 and Dyersville Beckman 17-2 at the tournament on Friday.

West finished 3-1 at the tournament, with its only loss coming to Assumption. The Knights beat Class 1A No. 1 North Linn 5-3 on Saturday with Abbey Smith and Aubrey Gradin getting three hits apiece with Smith adding an RBI.

West had beaten North Fayette Valley 7-2 and the hosts 11-3 on Friday.

Muscatine third at Fort Dodge tournament: Muscatine rebounded from an 11-1 loss to tournament host Fort Dodge to beat Williamsburg and earn third place at the Fort Dodge Invitational.

Already up 3-0 against Class 3A No. 3 Williamsburg, the Muskies, ranked No. 3 in 5A, scored six runs in the third inning to complete the scoring in their 9-0 win in the third-place game.

In their first game of the day, the Class 5A fourth-ranked hosts scored early and late in their 11-1 win, jumping out to a 3-0 lead and then tacking on three more in the fifth and five in the sixth.

Muscatine began tournament play Friday with a 7-2 win over Class 1A No. 2 Newell-Fonda and a 1-0, nine-inning triumph over Class 5A No. 9 Pleasant Valley.

The Spartans ended up finishing seventh at the tournament, falling in their first game of the day 7-3 to Ballard, which held the Spartan offense in check after PV tied the game 3-3 in the second inning.

PV rebounded to beat Class 5A No. 12 Ames 7-4 in the seventh-place game. The Spartans scored two runs in the fourth inning to retake the lead after Ames had tied the game in the third inning, and Pleasant Valley never looked back.

