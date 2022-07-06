Prep report: Brown, Souhrada pace Wilton to regional win

Softball

Wilton 13, Bellevue 3: Charlotte Brown smacked a grand slam and Peyton Souhrada also went deep as Class 2A seventh-ranked Wilton opened the postseason with a lopsided win over Bellevue on Wednesday in Wilton.

Brown was 3-for-4 with four RBIs at the plate and collected the win in the circle with nine strikeouts in five innings.

Leadoff hitter Taylor Drayfahl was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Catie Hook was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs for Wilton, which scored in all five innings and finished with 15 hits.

Wilton (24-6) advances to Friday night's regional semifinal against Dyersville Beckman (8-24). That game is a 7 p.m. start in Wilton.

West Delaware 18, Northeast 5: After a 21-win regular season and a River Valley Conference North Division title, Class 3A eighth-ranked Northeast saw its season abruptly end Wednesday night at home.

West Delaware, which came in with just six wins all season and was on a five-game losing streak, erupted for a season-high run total to beat Northeast in a regional quarterfinal. The Hawks face North Fayette Valley or Monticello in Saturday's regional semifinals.

West Liberty 10, West Marshall 2: Pearson Hall was a home run short of the cycle and Kiley Collins drove in four runs as Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty opened the postseason with a home win over West Marshall.

West Liberty (21-7) scored three runs in the first, added two more in the second and tacked on four in the third to build a comfortable cushion. Sailor Hall struck out seven and was perfect through the first three innings.

The Comets face Grinnell (12-16) in a regional semifinal Saturday night at home.

Calamus-Wheatland 3, Edgewood-Colesburg 2: Addy Widel hit a home run as Calamus-Wheatland edged Edgewood-Colesburg in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal Wednesday night in Calamus.

The Warriors (17-17-2) advance to play 15th-ranked Central City in a regional semifinal Friday night in Central City.

Wapello 4, Lone Tree 2: Ada Boysen was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as Wapello doubled-up Lone Tree in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal Wednesday.

Boysen also pitched a complete game for the Arrows. She allowed one earned run, struck out 11 and walked none.

Wapello travels to 11th-ranked Sigourney for a regional semifinal Friday.