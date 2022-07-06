 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PREP REPORT

Prep report: Brown, Souhrada pace Wilton to regional win

  • Updated
  • 0

Softball

Wilton 13, Bellevue 3: Charlotte Brown smacked a grand slam and Peyton Souhrada also went deep as Class 2A seventh-ranked Wilton opened the postseason with a lopsided win over Bellevue on Wednesday in Wilton.

Brown was 3-for-4 with four RBIs at the plate and collected the win in the circle with nine strikeouts in five innings.

Leadoff hitter Taylor Drayfahl was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Catie Hook was 2-for-3 with two runs and three RBIs for Wilton, which scored in all five innings and finished with 15 hits.

Wilton (24-6) advances to Friday night's regional semifinal against Dyersville Beckman (8-24). That game is a 7 p.m. start in Wilton.

West Delaware 18, Northeast 5: After a 21-win regular season and a River Valley Conference North Division title, Class 3A eighth-ranked Northeast saw its season abruptly end Wednesday night at home.

West Delaware, which came in with just six wins all season and was on a five-game losing streak, erupted for a season-high run total to beat Northeast in a regional quarterfinal. The Hawks face North Fayette Valley or Monticello in Saturday's regional semifinals.

People are also reading…

West Liberty 10, West Marshall 2: Pearson Hall was a home run short of the cycle and Kiley Collins drove in four runs as Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty opened the postseason with a home win over West Marshall.

West Liberty (21-7) scored three runs in the first, added two more in the second and tacked on four in the third to build a comfortable cushion. Sailor Hall struck out seven and was perfect through the first three innings.

The Comets face Grinnell (12-16) in a regional semifinal Saturday night at home.

Calamus-Wheatland 3, Edgewood-Colesburg 2: Addy Widel hit a home run as Calamus-Wheatland edged Edgewood-Colesburg in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal Wednesday night in Calamus.

The Warriors (17-17-2) advance to play 15th-ranked Central City in a regional semifinal Friday night in Central City.

Wapello 4, Lone Tree 2: Ada Boysen was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs as Wapello doubled-up Lone Tree in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal Wednesday.

Boysen also pitched a complete game for the Arrows. She allowed one earned run, struck out 11 and walked none.

Wapello travels to 11th-ranked Sigourney for a regional semifinal Friday.

Charlotte Brown

Brown
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Q-C metro/area softball leaders

Iowa Q-C metro/area softball leaders

Here is a look at the softball statistical leaders in the Iowa Quad-Cities metro and area. Numbers are what has been posted to Varsity Bound by 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rockets' Lewis named MaxPreps Illinois Softball Player of the Year

Rockets' Lewis named MaxPreps Illinois Softball Player of the Year

Rockridge sophomore pitching ace Kendra Lewis added to her growing list of honors as MaxPreps has named her the Player of the Year for the state of Illinois. Lewis is 42-0 over the last two seasons as she has helped lead the Rockets to consecutive undefeated state championships.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News