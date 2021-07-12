Prep report: Falcons fall short against Regals

The Louisa-Muscatine softball team had Iowa City Regina on the ropes twice, but Annie Gahan and Courtney Kessler wouldn’t let the Regals be denied.

Play was picked up from where it left off last Friday, with two outs and a 2-2 count facing Baylee O’Connor with Gahan on third after her two-run double tied the Class 2A Region 7 semifinal at five apiece before rain delayed the contest until Monday.

At bat again with the score tied — this time at seven in the top of the seventh — Gahan again came up big, again with a double, this time to score Kessler after she recorded an RBI base hit to score Emma Nibaur to pull the Regals within a run.

Gahan and Courtney Kessler would each end the game with three RBIs each for Regina, Nibaur the other two.

"It was very huge," Regina head coach Angela Kessler said. "(Annie) is a great senior, she has led this team all year, along with Courtney Kessler and Emma Nibaur.

"Our girls work on the mental game. We work on that at practice, simulating game strategies, things like that. This whole team ... They're just mentally stacked. They've been through it, they've been to state before. They've done it."

Nibaur doubled in Jaelynn Ernst, who led off the seventh with a double.