Softball

Muskie Classic: The Class 5A seventh-ranked Muskies picked up a pair of victories at their home tournament on Saturday, beating Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-3 and cruising past Highland 12-2.

A day after beating 3A top-ranked Williamsburg 6-3, Muscatine (15-1) ran its winning streak to 11 in a row. The top four hitters in its lineup combined for eight hits and seven RBIs against the Hawks, with Becca Haag driving in three.

Maura Chalupa tossed a complete game in the circle, striking out 10 on 102 pitches.

Against Highland, Haag roped two hits and drove in two runs while Ysabel Lerma belted a home run and registered three RBIs. Avery Schroeder and Mia Moline recorded two hits apiece.

In a 3A top-two showdown, Williamsburg clipped Assumption 4-3. The Raiders plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to prevail.

The Knights trailed 3-0 early, then cut into the deficit with a two-run fifth and another run in the sixth. It was their first loss to an opponent within the classification.

Assumption thumped Wapello in the second game at Kent-Stein Park. Scoreless after the opening frame, the Knights tallied five runs in the second and two runs apiece in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

None of their stats for either game at the Muskie Classic were reported online.

Denny Johnson Classic: Class 5A 10th-ranked Bettendorf went a perfect 3-0 at the Denny Johnson Classic in Eldridge, finishing off the mark with a 4-1 victory over ADM, Adel on Saturday.

The Bulldogs broke a scoreless game with a run in the third, then after the Tigers squared the game with a tally in the fifth, Bettendorf broke the game open with a three-run fifth to claim victory.

No stats for the Bulldogs were published online.

North Scott's lone game on Saturday against Louisa-Muscatine was not published online. The Falcons, who recently fell out of the Class 2A rankings, dropped their first game of the day to ADM, Adel 5-0.