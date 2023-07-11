North Scott senior pitcher Maddy McDermott stole the show once again on Tuesday night.

For the second straight year, McDermott threw a complete game shutout to send the Lancers to state in Class 4A as North Scott beat Xavier 6-0 in the Class 4A regional final.

The 14th-ranked Lancers head to state next week in Fort Dodge with a 26-11 record as McDermott improved to 14-6 in the circle. The Lancers finished third at state last year.

North Scott is seeded eighth at state and will take on top-seeded North Polk (30-4) on Monday at 5 p.m.

After four scoreless innings at Xavier High School, the Lancers got on the board thanks to a Xavier (28-13) defensive miscue with two outs.

After a Xavier defender dropped a flyball that could have been the third out, Adalynn Johnson launched a two-run home run to give North Scott a lead it would not surrender. Teagan Kelley homered to start the seventh as the Lancers tacked on three more insurance runs.

McDermott, a University of Northern Iowa softball signee, was intentionally walked three times and had a hit in the win. She allowed just four hits and struck out four with one walk in the shutout.

Sydney Skarich had two hits from the leadoff spot and Johnson had two more hits as the Lancers tallied nine knocks in the win.

Muscatine 2, Iowa City Liberty 0: The Muskies shut out the Lightning to advance to state for the second year in a row after winning a Class 5A regional title. Seventh-ranked Muscatine (32-6) heads to the state tournament having won seven straight games. Muscatine finished third last year at state.

Senior pitcher Maura Chalupa pitched a complete game shutout for Muscatine, striking out nine and allowing two hits and one walk in the win. The Muskies scored runs in the first and second inning.

Muscatine is seeded seventh at state and will take on second-seeded Ankeny (31-6) Monday at 1 p.m.