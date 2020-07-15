Prep report: Northeast cruises into regional semis

Softball
Northeast 14, Clayton Ridge 2: Mother Nature pushed the start of Northeast's regional opener back an hour Wednesday night. The fourth-ranked Rebels needed less than that to eliminate Clayton Ridge.
Powered by a 10-run second inning, where Madison Kluever hit a two-run homer and Alexis Ehlers smacked a three-run shot, Northeast needed 56 minutes to finish off Clayton Ridge in four innings and advance to Friday's regional semifinal.
Bree Mangelsen also had a two-run single for the Rebels in that second inning. Kluever picked up the win in the circle for Northeast, which has reeled off nine consecutive wins since losing to North Scott in the first game of a doubleheader on July 1.
The Rebels (17-2) meet Dyersville Beckman (7-13), the school which knocked them out in the same round a year ago, Friday in Goose Lake.
Mid-Prairie 9, Tipton 4: After winning just one game during the regular season, Mid-Prairie opened Class 3A regional action Wednesday with a comfortable victory on the road over Tipton.
The Golden Hawks (2-11) scored twice in the first inning and never trailed. They added four runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh to advance to Friday night's regional semifinal against second-ranked Davenport Assumption or Columbus Community.
Tipton, which beat Mid-Prairie 2-1 during the regular season, closed at 4-12.
Central City 6, Calamus-Wheatland 1: Sophomore Natalie Noonan smacked her first home run of the year and Central City beat Cal-Wheat for the third time this season in a Class 1A regional semifinal Wednesday night.
Ranked 13th, Central City built a 5-0 cushion after four innings. Cal-Wheat, which beat Midland in its regional opener, finished the summer 5-14.
Weather causes postponements: A majority of area regional quarterfinal softball games were pushed back a day because of Wednesday's rain showers.
In Class 3A, second-ranked Davenport Assumption and Columbus Community will play at 7 p.m. Thursday at the St. Vincent Complex in Davenport. Seventh-ranked West Liberty and Camanche also will play at that time in West Liberty.
Among the 2A games rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday: Mediapolis at Wilton; Durant at Wapello; Van Buren County at Louisa-Muscatine.
In 1A, Easton Valley and Bellevue Marquette were postponed a night as well.
Regional semifinals are scheduled for Friday night.
