Prep report: Northeast cruises into regional semis

Softball

Northeast 14, Clayton Ridge 2: Mother Nature pushed the start of Northeast's regional opener back an hour Wednesday night. The fourth-ranked Rebels needed less than that to eliminate Clayton Ridge.

Powered by a 10-run second inning, where Madison Kluever hit a two-run homer and Alexis Ehlers smacked a three-run shot, Northeast needed 56 minutes to finish off Clayton Ridge in four innings and advance to Friday's regional semifinal.

Bree Mangelsen also had a two-run single for the Rebels in that second inning. Kluever picked up the win in the circle for Northeast, which has reeled off nine consecutive wins since losing to North Scott in the first game of a doubleheader on July 1.

The Rebels (17-2) meet Dyersville Beckman (7-13), the school which knocked them out in the same round a year ago, Friday in Goose Lake.

Mid-Prairie 9, Tipton 4: After winning just one game during the regular season, Mid-Prairie opened Class 3A regional action Wednesday with a comfortable victory on the road over Tipton.