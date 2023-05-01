Softball

Rock Island 14, Galesburg 2: Eight runs in the opening frame was more than enough for the Rocks to cruise to a Western Big 6 Conference road victory over the Silver Streaks on Monday night.

It was an 11-0 lead for Rock Island (9-8, 5-5 WB6) after three full innings, then it added three insurance runs in the top of the fourth. Galesburg (2-14, 1-8) avoided the shutout with two in the bottom half of the fourth. The game was over in five innings due to the run-rule.

A'rion Lonergan went 4-of-5 at the plate with a home run and six runs batted in for the Rocks. Alexis Carroll added two hits and four RBIs while Grace Vidmar drove in three. Their offense totaled 12 hits in 29 at-bats. Maddie Carroll struck out 10 in the circle to capture the win.

Sterling 7, Moline 2: The Golden Warriors won their sixth straight game and moved into a tie for first place in the Western Big 6 Conference with the win over the Maroons on Monday night.

Sterling (16-4) is now tied with Geneseo, both at 9-1 in the league. It ballooned an early 2-0 lead with three runs in the top of the fourth and two additional runs in the sixth. Moline (5-4, 7-11) scored one run apiece in the final two frames.

No stats were reported for the Maroons.