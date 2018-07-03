Softball
Camanche 2, Anamosa 1: Eighth-grader Lauren Snyder delivered her own fireworks show Tuesday night for state-ranked Camanche.
Snyder launched a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to power Camanche past Anamosa in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal.
It was Snyder's 11th long ball and the 47th for the Indians (27-8) this season. Abby Stock picked up the win in the circle for Camanche, which will host Mount Vernon in a regional semifinal Friday night.
Camanche trailed 1-0 in the fourth, but tied the contest on a bloop double by Stock. The game remained tied until Snyder's homer.
West Liberty 13, Columbus 3: Thanks to a six-run second inning, the Comets won their Class 3A regional quarterfinal.
The Comets scored a pair of runs in the first inning and six in the second before Columbus countered with three runs in the top of the third inning. West Liberty answered with four runs in the bottom of the inning, then scored another run in the fifth inning to end the game.
Austyn Crees went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run with five RBI and Haylee Lehman went 4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI for the Comets.
The Comets host Williamsburg Friday.
Louisa-Muscatine 12, Danville 0: The Falcons cruised to a three-inning regional quarterfinal win over Danville. Louisa-Muscatine (33-6) used a six-run second inning to put the game away.
Katie Hearn had a double and three RBI while McKenna Hohenadel went 2-for-3 with a double and knocked in two.
Isabelle True didn't allow a hit and struck out three in three innings of work.
Louis-Muscatine hosts rival Wapello Friday.
Wapello 4, Highland 0: Eliza Noa struck out nine and Emma Reid went 2 for-3 as the Arrows won their Class 2A regional quarterfinal.
Wapello scored a run in the first inning, then added two in the second and one in the third to grab the win.
Durant 12, Clayton Ridge 0: Kamryn Meyer threw four perfect innings, striking out nine as the Class 2A top-ranked Wildcats won their regional quarterfinal game in decisive fashion over Clayton Ridge Tuesday night.
It was the 22nd straight win for Durant, which hosts Bellevue on Friday.
Bellevue 7, Alburnett 2: Sophomore Brianna Laughlin had three hits and finished just a home run short of the cycle in the Comets' Class 2A regional win on Tuesday.
Grace Tath picked up the win in the circle for the Comets, striking out six and allowing just four hits. Tath and Rebecca Schroeder each had two hits for Bellevue (15-13).
Wilton 2, Cascade 0: Freshman Mila Johnson struck out 10 and pitched a one-hit shutout to carry the Beavers past Cascade in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal.
Chloe Wells smacked her eighth home run of the season and drove in another run for the Beavers, who advance to play at Jesup on Friday.
Calamus-Wheatland 9, Springville 4: Class 1A 14th-ranked Calamus-Wheatland strung together three runs and four hits in the opening inning to pace it past Springville in a regional quarterfinal.
Cal-Wheat (23-7) used a four-run fifth inning to break the game open. The Warriors travel to Lisbon on Friday.
