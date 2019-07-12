LETTS, Iowa — Defending Iowa Class 2A state champion Louisa-Muscatine dodged an upset bid Friday night.
The Falcons mustered only four hits and tallied one run, but it was enough to get past Centerville in a Class 3A regional semifinal.
No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (32-4) plays host to Williamsburg (31-11) in a regional final Monday night.
McKenna Hohenadel accounted for the game's only run. After a single in the third inning, she stole second base. Then with two outs, Hailey Sanders launched a pop-up on the infield. Two Centerville defenders collided, the ball dropped and Hohenadel scored.
"I told the girls they have a good story to tell for the rest of their lives," L-M coach Bryan Butler said. "You always run everything out with two outs, and that's how we scored our one run."
The Falcons made it hold up as Northern Iowa recruit Hailey Sanders struck out 15.
"It’s a win, that’s all that matters,” Hailey Sanders said.
West Liberty 13, North Fayette Valley 1: Eighth-grader Finley Hall had two doubles, including one that cleared the bases, to help Class 3A fourth-ranked West Liberty roll past North Fayette Valley in a regional semifinal.
Senior Isabelle True struck out six for the Comets, who broke the game open with an eight-run second inning.
The Comets (27-5) play host to River Valley Conference foe and eight-ranked Anamosa in a regional final Monday night at home.
Wapello 9, West Branch 0: The Wapello softball team was not considered the favorite or even the secondary favorite to come out of its regional.
The Arrows didn't get the memo.
After knocking off Cardinal (Eldon) in its tournament opener, Wapello inched a step closer to the Class 2A state tournament Friday night with a convincing win over West Branch in a regional semifinal.
State-ranked Iowa City Regina and Wilton were projected to come out of this region, but both teams lost in Wednesday's quarterfinals.
The Arrows used a four-run third and broke the game open in the late innings. Morgan Richenberger had a two-run single for Wapello (16-12), which advances to a regional final Monday night against SEISC foe Pekin.
Dyersville Beckman 10, Northeast 6: Northeast had 10th-ranked Dyersville Beckman on the ropes Friday night until it all unraveled in the fourth inning.
The Blazers scored seven runs in the frame to turn a 4-3 deficit into a six-run lead and advance to Monday's regional final against second-ranked Durant. Beckman had nine consecutive batters reach with two outs in the inning.
Neveah Hildebrandt had a two-run homer for the Rebels, who saw their season end at 20-14.