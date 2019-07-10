Softball
West Liberty 9, Vinton-Shellsburg 0: Isabelle True tossed a no-hitter, striking out 16 in a regional opening win for West Liberty over Vinton Shellsburg
West Liberty scored five runs in the second inning and never let Vinton-Shellsburg get back in the game.
The Comets (26-5) will face North Fayette Valley in Friday's regional semifinal.
Janey Gingerich homered as part of a two-hit night and drove in four runs for West Liberty. Haylee Lehman, Finley Hall, Sailor Hall and Ellen Carow all chipped in two hits for the Comets.
Louisa-Muscatine 6, Central Lee 0: Hailey Sanders struck out 16 and allowed just one hit as L-M shut out Central Lee in its regional opener on Wednesday.
The Falcons (31-4) will next play 15-15 Centerville in Friday's regional semifinals.
Katie Hearn had two hits and three RBIs to pace the L-M offense, which tallied four runs in the third inning to pull away from Central Lee.
Durant 10, Maquoketa Valley 0: Durant easily advanced in the Class 2A regional.
The Wildcats (28-6), ranked No. 2 in the latest 2A poll, host Alburnett on Friday. Maquoketa Valley finished its season 17-23.
Northeast 11, Cascade 1: Neveah Hildebrandt homered and drove in a pair as Northeast cruised to a five-inning regional opening win over Cascade on Wednesday.
It will face Dyersville Beckman in its 2A regional semifinal on Friday.
Cascade grabbed a brief 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning, but Northeast tallied six in the bottom of the inning and then five more in the fourth to end the game early.
Bree Mangelsen had three hits, including a double, and an RBI for Northeast, and Makenna McDonald and Kayelee Hansen had two hits apiece in the win.
Pekin 6, Wilton 3: With Chloe Wells, one of most-feared hitters in their lineup, and ace pitcher Mila Johnson out for the remainder of the season with injuries, Wilton fell in Wednesday night’s Class 2A regional in a 6-3 loss to Pekin (18-13) in Wilton.
Pekin’s biggest hit came early. With two runners already on to start the top of the second inning, Panther second baseman Ericka Coleman drove a pitch to deep left center for a three-run home run.
After Wilton recorded the first out, Pekin’s Kylie Davis added another extra-base hit, this time a double, and was eventually driven in by leadoff hitter Emilee Linder on a sacrifice fly to right. The second inning ended with Pekin taking a 4-0 lead.
Wapello 8, Cardinal 1: Sam Smith lost three weeks of her senior season due to a quad strain. The Wapello standout made up for lost time Wednesday night.
Smith pitched all seven innings of Wednesday’s Class 2A region 8 matchup against Cardinal, and she struck out nine and allowed just one run in an 8-1 Wapello win Wednesday night.
Wapello (15-12) fell behind 1-0 in first inning on its home field but got on the board in the second on an RBI double by Toni Bohlen. The Wapello sophomore finished 3-3 with four RBIs, and the Arrows scored two runs in the second inning and four in the third to blow the game open.
Now, Wapello faces an unexpected opponent in the Class 2A Region 8 semifinals in West Branch, which upset Class 2A No. 7 Iowa City Regina. The game will be played at Regina Friday at 7 p.m.
Don Bosco 4, Bellevue Marquette 2: A seventh inning rally fell short as Marquette fell to Don Bosco in Class 1A regional action on Wednesday.
Trailing 4-1, Marquette pulled within two in the seventh but couldn't come any closer.
Holly Kremer had three of Marquette's four hits on the night, including a double.
Lisbon 7, Easton Valley 0: Easton Valley's season ended Wednesday as it lost a 1A regional quarterfinal matchup with Lisbon.
Belle Plaine 8, Calamus-Wheatland 5: Cal-Wheat finished the season 17-21 as it lost its 1A regional quarterfinal to 23-8 Belle Plaine on Wednesday.
— Staff report