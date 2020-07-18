Prep report: West upsets Hempstead, reaches regional final

DUBUQUE — Davenport West's softball team was outscored 88-4 in its first eight games and at one point was 0-11 on the season.
Now the Falcons will be playing in a Class 5A regional final.
Two days after needing a seventh-inning rally to get past city rival Davenport Central, the Falcons pulled off a postseason upset, beating No. 11 Dubuque Hempstead 3-2.
West (7-14), which is 7-3 since its slow start, advances to play Pleasant Valley Tuesday for the right to go to state.
The Falcons scored a run in the opening inning and two more in the sixth. Kaitlyn Powell was 3-for-3 with a triple while Abby Smith had a pair of doubles.
Hempstead, which received 12 strikeouts from pitcher Malarie Huseman, responded with two runs in the sixth. Still, Rylee Rommel did enough in the circle for the Falcons to hang on.
Hempstead ends the year 15-6.
Muscatine 9, Linn-Mar 5: After giving up four runs in the first two innings, Muscatine settled down and knocked off Linn-Mar in a Class 5A regional semifinal at Kent-Stein Park.
The Mississippi Athletic Conference champions scored four runs in the first inning and three more in the third to take the lead for good. Both teams' starting pitchers were chased by the third inning.
Sophomore Bree Seaman, who was the Muskies’ starter, drove in two runs on a first-inning double. Junior Olivia Harmon delivered a two-hit, two-run performance in the win for Muscatine (17-2). Maura Chalupa didn't allow a run over the final four innings to get the win.
Kaylynn Salyars and Malia Cook also had two hits apiece for the Muskies, who travel to fifth-ranked Iowa City High (18-4) for a regional final at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Western Dubuque 3, Central DeWitt 2: Central DeWitt came three outs away from advancing to the Class 4A regional final but couldn't make their two-run, sixth inning rally stand up in a loss to Western Dubuque.
Both teams struggled to break through on offense, with neither team scoring until the sixth inning. The Sabers scored a pair to take a 2-1 lead over the No. 15 Bobcats entering the final frame but couldn't hold on as Western Dubuque scored in the seventh to tie the game and then another in the eighth to win it.
Central DeWitt ends its season 13-14 while Western Dubuque advances to play North Scott in the regional final.
Baseball
Mid-Prairie 7, West Liberty 5: Through four innings it appeared as if West Liberty might have the number of a Mid-Prairie team that beat it 16-6 when they last faced off in June.
A three-run fifth inning from the Golden Hawks proved decisive, however, as No. 6 Mid-Prairie eliminated their River Valley Conference foes.
The Comets grabbed a 4-3 lead in the second and held it until the Mid-Prairie half of the fifth inning, when the Golden Hawks took a 6-4 edge. Mid-Prairie tacked on an insurance run in the sixth and West Liberty could only get one run across in the seventh.
West Liberty's ends its season 8-6.
