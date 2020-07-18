Prep report: West upsets Hempstead, reaches regional final

DUBUQUE — Davenport West's softball team was outscored 88-4 in its first eight games and at one point was 0-11 on the season.

Now the Falcons will be playing in a Class 5A regional final.

Two days after needing a seventh-inning rally to get past city rival Davenport Central, the Falcons pulled off a postseason upset, beating No. 11 Dubuque Hempstead 3-2.

West (7-14), which is 7-3 since its slow start, advances to play Pleasant Valley Tuesday for the right to go to state.

The Falcons scored a run in the opening inning and two more in the sixth. Kaitlyn Powell was 3-for-3 with a triple while Abby Smith had a pair of doubles.

Hempstead, which received 12 strikeouts from pitcher Malarie Huseman, responded with two runs in the sixth. Still, Rylee Rommel did enough in the circle for the Falcons to hang on.

Hempstead ends the year 15-6.

Muscatine 9, Linn-Mar 5: After giving up four runs in the first two innings, Muscatine settled down and knocked off Linn-Mar in a Class 5A regional semifinal at Kent-Stein Park.