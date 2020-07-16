Prep report: Wilton, Louisa-Muscatine, Easton Valley record regional wins

Softball
Wilton 12, Mediapolis 0: Mila Johnson threw a three-inning no-hitter and the Beavers scored six runs in each of the second and third innings to put an early end to their Class 2A regional quarterfinal matchup with the Bulldogs.
Wilton's onslaught started with Hayley Madlock, Ella Caffery, Taylor Garvin and Johnson singling in succession to open the second inning. Chloe Wells also had a two-run triple and Payton Gazner an RBI double in the frame.
Doubles from Caffery and Johnson got the Wilton offense going in the third and the game ended how Wilton's scoring had begun, with four straight singles, this time by Wells, Mallory Lange, Peyton Souhrada and Ganzer.
Lange had three of the Beavers' 14 hits in less than three innings.
Johnson struck out four in her three perfect frames.
Wilton (13-3) plays host to Wapello (11-5) on Friday night.
Louisa-Muscatine 7, Van Buren County 4: Brynn Jeambey hit a grand slam to highlight a five-run third inning and Class 2A second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine opened regional play with a 7-4 win over Van Buren County.
Kylee Sanders was 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles for L-M, which built a 7-1 lead after three innings. Van Buren (9-8) capitalized on four L-M errors in the game to get back into it.
Hailey Sanders struck out 13 and yielded just three hits in getting the win for the Falcons, who snapped a four-game losing streak.
L-M (16-5) advances to play West Branch (7-8) at 7 p.m. Friday in Letts.
Dubuque Wahlert 11, Clinton 1: For four innings, the River Queens held the Golden Eagles in check.
Wahlert, however, strung together an 11-run fifth inning to end the 4A regional opener by run rule and advance to Saturday's regional semifinal at North Scott.
Clinton, which led 1-0 heading into the fifth, finishes with a 4-15 record.
Wapello 6, Durant 3: After falling behind 3-0, Wapello responded with six unanswered runs to advance into Friday's 2A regional semifinal.
Senior Allie Poston gave Durant (10-5) a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning on a solo home run to center field.
Wapello (11-5) took the lead with four runs in the bottom of the inning. Anesa Noa had a two-run single and Wapello also scored on a wild pitch and an error.
Eighth-grader Tatum Wolford roped a two-run double in the fifth for the Arrows, who travel to Wilton on Friday.
Easton Valley 6, Bellevue Marquette 4: Easton Valley did not have a win entering the postseason.
A five-run seventh in its regional quarterfinal against Bellevue Marquette, however, has the River Hawks two wins from state.
Easton Valley (2-7), which trailed 4-1 before its final-inning outburst, advanced to take on Central City (10-4) in Friday's regional semifinal matchup.
Marquette, which had won four of its last five, had its season end with an 8-5 record.
