Prep report: Wilton wins regional quarterfinal

Softball

Wilton 7, Starmont 0: Chloe Wells belted her eighth home run of the season and Peyton Souhrada smacked her fifth as Class 2A top-ranked Wilton beat Starmont in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal Wednesday night in Wilton.

Wells was 3-for-3 with three runs scored while Souhrada had two hits and scored twice. Madelyn Wade also had two hits for the Beavers, who opened up a 5-0 lead after the third inning.

It was enough for the pitching duo of Mila Johnson and Grace Madlock. They combined on a one-hit shutout with a dozen strikeouts and just one walk.

Winners of 17 in a row, Wilton (26-3) is back at home on Friday for a regional semifinal against Durant. The Beavers beat Durant 5-4 and 7-4 to open the season.

Cardinal 4, Wapello 3: State-ranked Wapello could not get out of the regional quarterfinal round Wednesday night.

Cardinal broke a 1-1 tie with a run in the fourth and two more in the fifth to build a 4-1 lead and eventually held off Wapello's rally in the seventh.

Cardinal (16-13) will play Danville or Van Buren County on Friday in a regional semifinal. That game was postponed because of inclement weather.