Monday’s MAC softball doubleheader between Assumption and Pleasant Valley was pressure-packed. The Knights traveled to the Spartans' diamond with control of second place in the conference. PV was right behind Assumption in third place.

The impact league rankings had on the contests quickly became apparent, as both teams committed more than a dozen combined errors on the doubleheader.

One of the lone players that didn’t seem to be affected by the gravity of the games was Assumption senior Abby Odean. The pitcher was cool and collected, allowing just two runs during her game two start.

“Going into that second game, I honestly felt fine,” Odean said. “I felt relaxed. I knew both games were going to be close calls, but I knew my team had my back.”

Odean’s squad did have her back in game two, as the Knights walked away with a 3-2 win. In game one, however, the Spartans clipped the Knights 5-4.

PV jumped out to an early lead in the first leg of the doubleheader, hanging two runs on the board in the first inning. The Knights then rallied back in the fourth frame, tying the game, 2-2.

The Spartans wasted little time taking the lead back from the Knights. PV put two runs up in the bottom of the fourth.

Even down 4-2 heading into the fifth frame, Assumption didn’t quit. The Knights scored one run in the fifth to cut their deficit to one. Then, in the sixth, Odean vaulted Assumption back into the game, driving a home run over the fence in center field to tie PV 4-4.

“Going into that at-bat, I just knew I had to help my team out in some way, whether it was as a double or just anything,” Odean said. “I kinda got ahead of myself and just went for it. It kinda worked out in our favor because we ended up tying the game. I was hoping for us to come all the way back, but it happens. We played our best.”

PV ultimately scored a deciding run in the bottom of the seventh. Sophomore Addison Ohda hit a game-winning sacrifice fly, driving in freshman Ashley Hansen.

Despite his team’s win in game one and its doubleheader split with Assumption, PV head coach Jose Lara left the diamond feeling unsatisfied and hungry for more on Monday.

“It never feels good to lose, especially in close games like that,” Lara said. “I thought going into the seventh inning (of game two) we could get some people on and make something happen. We just didn’t execute, so it doesn’t feel good. We are gonna build on our losses, for sure."

Because the Spartans (18-7, 9-3) and Knights (21-4, 9-3) split their doubleheader Monday, the MAC standings didn’t shift dramatically. Muscatine, Bettendorf, PV and Assumption are all jockeying for the top four spots in the league standings. All four teams are within at least two games on each other in the MAC.

Neither Assumption, nor PV have played the Muskies yet. Both squads have faced Bettendorf. The Knights are 0-2 against the Bulldogs, and the Spartans are 1-1.

“I think our focus is us and just getting better at starting the game being defensively ready to back up our pitchers,” Lara said. “If you (start slow), you put a lot of pressure on your pitchers. Our pitchers are working hard. They’re doing the best that they can. We want to get better defensively. So, we’ll keep working on that ... We have to go back and work on execution, for sure.”

Like Lara’s group, Edwards’ team isn’t going to worry about what its opponents are up to. Rather, the Knights are going to remain focused on their long-term goals for the season.

“We talk about the conference,” Edwards said. “I don’t know if that’s necessarily our goal every year to win conference. It’s more to win state. Conference is kinda the icing on the cake for us. We play in the hardest conference in the state. Everybody is knocking each other around, beating each other up.

“The stakes are high here. Now, we get a chance and an opportunity to go to Muscatine and potentially win, depending on what happens.”