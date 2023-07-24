An annual goal for the Davenport Assumption High School softball team may sound a bit lofty, but reaching for it has served as inspiration and led to the program’s continued success.

The Knights have played their way to the Class 3A state tournament eight straight years and won four state titles (2021, 2019, 2018, 2017) since 2017. The other four appearances have resulted in top-three finishes, including placing runner-up this year to top-ranked Williamsburg.

“Our goal is to get back to the state tournament each year,” first-year Knights head coach Tyler Edwards said. “We use the conference as a stepping-stone to get there just because the competition is so great that we’re ready when we get to regionals.”

With four Mississippi Athletic Conference titles in the past 10 years (2021, 2019, 2018, 2017), the Knights have racked up at least 30 wins in nine of those 10 seasons. The only exception was an abbreviated 2020 schedule.

The Knights added to that streak this year with a 34-7 season that was led by six graduated seniors in Isabella Krogman, Callie Miller, Leah Maro, Abby Odean, Helen Sons and Jessie Wardlow.

There is little doubt that their departures will be missed.

“We have some big holes and big shoes to fill,” Edwards admitted.

While many programs would see a rebuild looming, Edwards feels the Knights will find a way to continue their winning ways.

“We kind of reload like we always we do,” Edwards said. “We did have the opportunity to have some younger players in the starting lineup throughout the season and get some at-bats and experience. We should still have pretty good offense there.”

Two freshmen — Charlotte Nigey (started all 38 games) and Kathryn Snyder (34 games with 27 starts) — were major contributors as was incoming freshman Marissa Boynton (32 starts in 33 games). Sophomores Bella Stoffregen and Allie Casel each played in 27 games.

Making the offseason less daunting is the expected return of junior pitcher Molly Roe, who missed this year with a back injury, and should be ready to step in for Maro (20-3, 0.64 ERA). According to Edwards, Roe begins her physical therapy next week and is on track to be back on the diamond for the 2024 season.

“She will be a strong pitcher for us, so kind of with that Assumption tradition we keep on with a strong pitcher,” Edwards said. “We’ve got some younger pitchers coming through the pipeline who, if they make strides through the offseason, will be dominant as well.”

Freshman pitchers Sophia Hillebrand and Alexis Pilgrim spent time with the varsity club, each pitching in one game.

And there is always the x-factor for the staff.

“We have Charlotte Nigey behind the plate for a few years,” Edwards said. “She’s a huge asset for us and really helps mentor those pitchers as well.”

That battery is what powers Assumption’s success. Edwards said the team’s concept was to provide enough offense to back a pitching staff that sets the tone.

And he feels as if there will be more than enough talent to keep the Knights’ state train rolling.

“With the program, we practice together throughout the season so the younger girls can learn from the older girls,” Edwards said. “The seniors this year did a great job of mentoring the younger girls and trying to prepare them. They want to leave it as they found it.

“That’s part of the tradition of the program. We know how to win and these younger girls will step up like they need to.”