PREP SOFTBALL: Bark, Larson back and Rams rolling

Since dropping both of its games with Three Rivers West Division leader Rockridge by a combined five runs, the Riverdale softball squad has found its groove and is playing at a high level now.

The return of the sophomore duo of shortstop Alivia Bark and catcher Laken Larson from the injured list has not hurt either as both played key roles for the Rams Wednesday afternoon as they rolled to a 13-2, five-inning victory over Alleman at Rose Field in Moline.

Bark went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, including the go-ahead tally in the top of the third inning as the Rams (8-5) shook off an early 2-0 deficit to pick up their sixth win in seven outings.

"I think the more we play, the more confident we get, and our team chemistry gets better," said Bark. "In our games with Rockridge, apart from one bad inning, we were right with them. Since then, we've been getting better."

In addition to going 1-for-2 at the plate, Larson also helped Rams' senior pitcher Sydney Haas (3-2) shake off a bumpy first inning in which the Pioneers scored twice on consecutive one-out RBI singles by Drew Clark and Brooke Cunningham.