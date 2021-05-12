PREP SOFTBALL: Bark, Larson back and Rams rolling

Since dropping both of its games with Three Rivers West Division leader Rockridge by a combined five runs, the Riverdale softball squad has found its groove and is playing at a high level now.
The return of the sophomore duo of shortstop Alivia Bark and catcher Laken Larson from the injured list has not hurt either as both played key roles for the Rams Wednesday afternoon as they rolled to a 13-2, five-inning victory over Alleman at Rose Field in Moline.
Bark went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs, including the go-ahead tally in the top of the third inning as the Rams (8-5) shook off an early 2-0 deficit to pick up their sixth win in seven outings.
"I think the more we play, the more confident we get, and our team chemistry gets better," said Bark. "In our games with Rockridge, apart from one bad inning, we were right with them. Since then, we've been getting better."
In addition to going 1-for-2 at the plate, Larson also helped Rams' senior pitcher Sydney Haas (3-2) shake off a bumpy first inning in which the Pioneers scored twice on consecutive one-out RBI singles by Drew Clark and Brooke Cunningham.
After that, Haas settled in to allow just one hit over the rest of her four-inning stretch as well as recording four strikeouts before giving the ball to Ashlyn Hemm, who struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth to secure the victory and hand Alleman (1-5) its fifth straight loss.
"Syd got a little anxious in the beginning, but Laken catches her and does a good job calling the game for Syd and got her calmed down," said Riverdale coach Randy Creen of Larson.
Larson returned to the lineup two weeks ago from a wrist injury; Bark returned within the last week from a knee injury suffered during volleyball season.
"We went three up, three down and they scored two in the first inning, but we came back with two runs, and from there on out, our bats woke up," said Creen. "We hit the ball hard and hit it in the gaps."
After tying the game in the top of the second on an RBI single by Regan Walston and Payton McWilliams' run-scoring double, Riverdale took the lead for good in the third on Bark's RBI single, which opened a three-run frame that put the Rams up 5-2.
With McWilliams (2-for-3), Walston and Addie Secker each adding three RBIs, the Rams exploded with an eight-run fourth inning in which they sent 10 batters to the plate. Two-run doubles by Bark and Secker and a two-run McWilliams single were the big blows.
"Today was a great team effort; we're starting to put it together now," McWilliams said. "We had a lot of good, positive energy on the field and in the dugout."