FORT DODGE — The Bettendorf High School softball team came into Monday's Class 5A quarterfinal game against top-seeded Ankeny Centennial with the fifth-best batting average of large-school squads in the state and among the leaders in runs scored for the season.

At the most inopportune time, the Bulldogs had a hard time producing offense. Bettendorf stranded 10 runners on base in a 7-1 setback in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament here at Rogers Park on Monday.

The No. 8 seeded Bulldogs were held to just four hits against Jaguars senior Lauren Gustofson, who entered the game with a 9-2 record and a WHIP of 1.07.

Bettendorf left the bases loaded in the opening inning which set the tone for the remainder of the game. They had seven base runners which included five walks, a hit batter and an error but were unable to execute throughout the game.

“We left way too many runners on base, they (Ankeny Centennial) made the plays when they had to and that’s how it goes sometimes,” said Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys.

The loss sends the 29-11 Bulldogs into Tuesday's 11 a.m. fifth-place game against fifth-seeded Valley (34-9), a 5-2 loser to fourth-seeded Southeast Polk on Monday. That contest will be played on Dodger Diamond at Rogers Park.

Breanna Caffery, Ellie Erpelding, Brooklyn Teerlinck and Jazzlyn Poole had Bettendorf's hits. Poole drove in Erpelding for the team's lone run in the third that briefly tied the score at 1.

Centennial answered with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the third and added at least one run in the next three innings.

Jaguars coach Brett Delaney commended his 34-5 team for making defensive plays throughout the game and displaying all the hard work they’ve done throughout the season.

“We work different situations in practice all the time and it was just an opportunity for our defense to show how good they are,” Delaney said. “We trust our pitchers and our defense and we’re just gonna continue to go after teams.”

Bulldogs starting pitcher Emily Rigdon gave up three runs on five hits through the first four innings before she was relieved for fellow senior Navy Cook, who gave up the other four runs in the final two innings.

The Jaguars' late-game runs were highlighted by a two-run single with the bases loaded from junior Cora Boyle in the fifth inning which gave Ankeny Centennial a commanding 6-1 lead.

Ankeny Centennial senior Mackenzie James picked up a pair of doubles in her final two at-bats and drove in a run in the fifth inning. James continues to lead the team in hits (64) and doubles (13) in her final prep season.

“She just finds a way to be patient and make adjustments both during and after her at-bats,” Delaney said. “She’s our tone setter for sure.”

Matthys believes his veteran squad will make a quick turnaround for its consolation matchup against Valley on Tuesday and hopes that his six seniors will be able to end their prep careers on a positive note.

“We have a lot to play for," he said. "Even though we’re playing for pride right now we’re still playing. With six seniors on the squad we would really like to send them off with a bang.”