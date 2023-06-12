ELDRIDGE — Brooklyn Teerlinck and her Bettendorf High School softball teammates brought the offensive thunder with them to North Scott’s home field on Monday night.

Teerlinck drove in nine runs, including six in the first game, as Bettendorf stayed in the Mississippi Athletic Conference race with a doubleheader sweep of the Lancers by the scores of 9-8 and 11-7.

Teerlinck smacked a pair of two-run home runs, including what turned out to be the game-winner, in the opening win to go with a two-run double. She added three runs driven in on two singles in the nightcap victory as Bettendorf (12-5, 8-2 MAC) stayed in a three-way tie for second place.

The Bulldogs, Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption are all a game back of Muscatine halfway through the conference season. Teerlinck said it was huge sweep against a Lancer team that was ranked sixth in the state in Class 4A.

“Our goal is to win the MAC, so these are big wins for us,” she said. “We came out here with the mentality to take it game-by-game and I’m just proud of our girls to step up in this type of situation.”

Teerlinck gave credit to her teammates for her big night at the plate. The sophomore finished the doubleheader 6-for-7, only striking out in her last at bat in the seventh inning of Game 2.

“I think I am just gaining my confidence back but I have such a great group of girls around me who are very uplifting and help me through rough at-bats,” Teerlinck said. “Coming out here I relaxed, knowing I had girls who backed me up is something I really appreciate. We came in here loose but intense and ready to play and it showed.”

The Bulldogs led 7-5 in the seventh inning of the opener but Teerlinck’s two-run laser over the left-field fence made it 9-5. It was the cushion the visitors needed against the Lancers (11-7, 5-5 MAC) as Adalynn Johnson hit a three-run homer for the hosts in the bottom of the seventh before Bettendorf pitcher Emily Rigdon shut the door to finish the complete-game win. Breana Caffery had a two-run single and Megan Harrison added an RBI single for Bettendorf in Game 1.

In addition to her seventh inning home run, Johnson hit a two-run homer earlier in the opener. Maddy McDermott also had a solo home run for North Scott in the early game. Sydney Skarich and Shelby Spears also drove in runs in Game 1.

North Scott got out to a 3-0 lead to open Game 2 after RBI singles from Johnson and Abby Rouse. McDermott also scored on a wild pitch. The contest then went into an 18-minute rain delay.

When play resumed, the Bulldogs came out swinging – literally.

Bettendorf scored nine runs in the second inning to take control. Teerlinck, Kayli Wentink, Caffery, and Emma Woltz all drove in runs and Rigdon tacked on a two-run single.

The big blow came from freshman third baseman Jazzlynn Poole, who jacked a three-run homer to make it 9-3. Teerlinck finished the visitors’ scoring in the fourth with her two-run single to make it 11-3.

“We had good approach at the plate tonight, everyone,” Bulldogs coach Bob Matthys said. “We are a seasoned team with our seniors passing on their knowledge to our younger girls and that really has been big. We are on Muscatine’s coattails. We set ourselves up well in the MAC for the second half but we have to keep going.”

Annabelle Donohoo went four innings to get the win for Bettendorf. Woltz picked up the save by pitching the last three innings. North Scott did chip away at the Bulldogs’ lead after getting an RBI double from Skarich in the fourth and McDermott hit a two-run homer in the fifth but it was not quite enough against the 10th-ranked Bulldogs in Class 5A.

North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said she was happy with her team’s offensive performance, the difference being Bettendorf getting big hits with more runners on base in both contests.

“When you lose a game by one run and another by four (runs), those couple of home runs make all the difference,” Hoelting said. “Bettendorf really did swing the bats well. I’m just proud of how well we did offensively against a team like Bettendorf. I told the girls, in softball, sometimes things like that happen.”