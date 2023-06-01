It was just Bre Caffery's night.

The Bettendorf senior put on a show defensively, hit her first career traditional home run, and powered the Class 5A 10th-ranked Bulldogs to a MAC doubleheader sweep of Class 3A No. 2 Assumption Thursday night at Bettendorf High School. Bettendorf won the first game 2-1 and then survived for a 12-9 victory in the nightcap.

"It was a blast, I think this is the best game I've ever played and the most fun I've ever had in a game," said Caffery, who finished the night with nine total put-outs, four stolen bases, the one home run, a triple, four RBIs, and a crucial assist on a throw-out of a runner at home plate in the opener.

That play came in the fifth inning, with the teams tied 1-1. The Knights had runners at second and third with no outs, but Caffery grabbed a shallow fly ball off the bat of Helen Sons, and gunned down Allie Casel at home on the tag-up.

But that wasn't even her best defensive play of the day. In the inning prior, Caffery made a diving grab of a deep fly ball that looked like it was going to be out of her reach, only for the Bettendorf senior to just get her glove on it before she collided with the outfield wall.

"She's the epitome of the true five-year senior," Bettendorf head coach Bob Matthys said of Caffery. "She's worked so hard to get where she's at, she deserves everything she got. She goes after the ball and she plays with reckless abandon."

Caffery wasn't the only one making highlight plays in the opener. Freshman third baseman Jazzlynn Poole made a leaping grab on a line drive, and freshman Emma Woltz made a nice pick at shortstop to end the game after Caffery had scored in the fifth inning off an Ellie Erpelding base hit to give the Bulldogs the lead.

"I definitely think our defense really does back me up," pitcher Emily Rigdon said. "I'm definitely not a strikeout pitcher, I've never been a strikeout pitcher and I do rely on my defense 100 percent of the time. ... It gives me a ton of confidence, I feel like I can just do my thing, let them hit the ball and my defense will get there."

Caffery then got a wild nightcap started off with a bang, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a home run over the left field fence, her first traditional home run after tallying one inside the park home run last season.

"I didn't even know it was over the fence. I was rounding first and I heard my coach telling me to get on my horse so I got on that horse and I looked over and it was gone," Caffery said. "It was just an unbelievable feeling."

Assumption (6-2, 2-2 MAC) quickly took the lead with two runs in the top of the second, but the Bulldogs (4-2, 3-1) countered with eight in the third, highlighted by Caffery's 3-run triple. Assumption answered with runs in every inning after, but Bettendorf responded, leading 11-5 heading into the sixth inning thanks to a fourth-inning home run from Rigdon, who went 5-for-6 at the plate with three RBIs in the doubleheader.

"I was telling them in the dugout, just because we were up 9-2, that does not mean we get to let off the gas because Assumption is a very good hitting team," Rigdon said. "They can come back at any point in the game and it really shows, how this game played out, we have to stay on it 100 percent of the time."

Bettendorf had a chance to end the game by 10-run rule in the sixth inning, loading the bases with one out and a 12-4 lead, but Sophia Hillebrand – who went 3-for-3 with two home runs at the plate after entering the game in the third inning in relief – got out of the jam, and Assumption rallied back, scoring a run in the sixth and then four runs in the top of the seventh.

The Knights actually got the tying run to the plate but pitcher Emma Woltz got a groundout to end the game and give Bettendorf the sweep.

"I think there was a lot of momentum shift after the first game. That was a close game, that was a hard game to lose," Assumption head coach Tyler Edwards said. "But I told the girls, don't give up. Keep fighting, let's keep chipping away and get back into it and they did. It's a resilient group, we've got a lot of seniors with a lot of experience and they know it's not over until it's over."

