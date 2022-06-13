PREP SOFTBALL: Bulldogs find help from whoever gets the call

It didn’t seem to matter who coach Bob Matthys inserted into the lineup.

Every member of the Bettendorf High School softball team who was in action during Monday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader against visiting Davenport West contributed to the Bulldogs’ sweep of the Falcons. No. 14 Bettendorf won by scores of 12-9 and 9-2.

“That’s kind of our whole philosophy,” Matthys said. “I keep preaching to the girls that it’s next person in.”

In the opening game, that next person in was pinch-hitter Megan Harrison, who slammed a three-run walk-off home run over the right-field fence and into the trees to lift the Bulldogs to the victory.

“Our last few games I’ve been struggling with only one hit, so I was just thinking contact,” said Harrison, who hit her first home run of the season. “I know the pitcher, so I kind of knew what to expect to be thrown. I knew that rise ball was most likely going to come.”

Kate Scholl hit a grand slam in the first inning, and Addie Williamson added an RBI single. Ellie Erpelding drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the second. Bettendorf (13-5, 6-0 MAC) held a 6-1 lead through four innings of the opener before the Falcons rallied to take a 9-7 lead in the sixth.

“We started off bad. We had a terrible first inning,” West coach Steve Saladino said. “We battled back, but we couldn’t hang onto it.”

Sarah Rigdon doubled in a run in the bottom of the seventh to pull the Bulldogs within one, and Laken Larson’s groundout to shortstop tied the game. Then Matthys called on Harrison to try to bring home the winning run.

“I knew Megan has power, and we were looking for a fly ball,” Matthys said. “But, boy, she got ahold of it.”

MacKenzie Harland doubled and Madison Sparks hit a sacrifice fly to bring home runs and give West (13-3, 4-2 MAC) a 2-0 lead in the third inning of the nightcap, but Bettendorf tied the game in the bottom of the frame on Emily Rigdon’s single and Larson’s bases-loaded walk. Then Matthys brought Lilly Pierson, who had only seen two innings of action so far this season, in to pitch.

Pierson owned an ERA of 7.00 coming into Monday’s doubleheader, but she threw four sparkling innings of no-hit, shutout softball to earn the win in relief.

“Lilly and I had been talking about it that she was going to get her shot. She got her shot today. Lilly was the next person in, and she did one unbelievable job.”

Pierson struck out five batters and walked two. Only three Falcons reached base, one on a dropped third strike.

“I threw a lot of drop and low rises. Those are my go-to pitches,” Pierson said. “But also when the ball was hit, my defense was there to back me up.”

Pierson, batting in the No. 9 spot, also led off and doubled to start the Bulldogs’ seven-run sixth inning. It was her second hit of the season in just her second at-bat.

“We were waiting for the first strike, so when I got my first strike outside, I was like, ‘OK, I feel confident about my hitting right now and I feel confident that I’m going to get a hit.’ So I was really happy when I got a double,” Pierson said. “And then the team continued it by getting more hits.”

The Bulldogs ended up scoring seven runs on six hits in the frame. Emily Rigdon had a two-RBI single, Sarah Rigdon singled home a run, Scholl had an RBI double, and Larson’s double drove in two. Finally, Allie Schertz came off the bench and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

“No matter who plays or who sits, we just enjoy watching each other and being a team,” Pierson said. “There isn’t one person in this dugout who doesn’t deserve to be here. Everyone worked really hard and deserves the playing time they get.”

The Bulldogs were forced to rally in both contests. But they got a sweep of West, a team that entered Monday’s doubleheader on a nine-game winning streak, to extend their own winning streak to eight.

“When it came down to it, we got it done,” Matthys said.

