Bettendorf High School softball pitcher Emily Rigdon lost her bid for a no-hitter in the seventh inning against Davenport West on Monday night.

But that was the only thing that went slightly wrong for Rigdon and the Bulldogs against the Falcons in a Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader at the West softball complex.

Rigdon hit two home runs and drove in four runs in the opening game to go along with her stellar pitching performance as Bettendorf won, 8-0. Rigdon then pitched the last three innings of the nightcap to help Emma Woltz and the Bulldogs record a 10-4 victory.

Rigdon also drove in two runs in Game 2 as Bettendorf (15-8, 10-2 MAC overall) stayed on the heels of conference leader Muscatine with the sweep. The Bulldogs, currently ranked eighth in Class 5A, sit in second place by themselves after Davenport Assumption and Pleasant Valley split their series on Monday night.

“Never did that before, that was pretty cool,” Rigdon said of her two blasts to left-center field to go with her one-hitter. “I think I was, and the rest of the team, really focused on getting these wins for Brooke (Magistrelli).”

Magistrelli played her final game on Monday night in a Bettendorf uniform as the senior is preparing to attend the Naval Academy later this month. It probably could not have ended any better for Magistrelli as she got a base hit in her last at bat in the seventh inning of the second game.

Bulldogs coach Bob Matthys then took Magistrelli out of the game in the bottom of the seventh with a defensive replacement in left field as Magistrelli got hugs from teammates and an ovation from Bettendorf and West fans and players as she left the game.

It was difficult for Rigdon to control her emotions as she described her teammate of the past several years.

“I did not think I would get this emotional,” Rigdon said, wiping away tears. “She is the first of us six seniors to leave. Losing Brooke … that is a tough loss for us. Brooke’s been a leader for us for so long, she is always on top of things, always staying positive. She gives 100 percent all the time. I could not ask for a better leftfielder.”

Magistrelli said she will miss the relationships she has built with her teammates and not just the seniors on the team. She joked that her teammates will have to write her letters letting her know how the season turned out sometime in July.

“Everyone did a great job of just making me feel special and made this time really special,” Magistrelli said. “I’ve made so many connections I thought I would never have the chance to make with so many great girls. I’ve learned so many lessons from so many great people."

“One of my favorite things about playing sports is you get to make connections with girls of all ages and not just in your grade. I am excited about our younger talent and what they do in the future.”

Magistrelli reached base all four at-bats in the second game and scored twice. She had an RBI walk and a double in the opener. Ellie Erpelding drove in three runs in the second game and Megan Harrison had a two-run double in the second game, as well.

The Falcons (3-9, 7-15) had cut Bettendorf’s 5-0 lead to 5-3 in the third inning of Game 2. Aubrey Gradin had a two-run single and Raegan Ware added a sacrifice fly for the home team to make things interesting.

But Rigdon drove in two runs with single to push the lead back to 7-3 in the fourth inning then took over the pitching duties from Woltz in the fifth inning, allowing only a sacrifice fly to Mya Verdon in the fifth inning.

In the opener, Rigdon walked one batter and had another reach on an error before the seventh. Gradin opened the seventh with a sharp hit up the middle that just glanced off Woltz’s glove, who just missed the ball playing shortstop. Rigdon struck out four in the victory.

“Emily has been our workhorse all year and she has basically put us on her back,” Matthys said. “She has done tremendous things for us in the circle. Anytime I have needed her, I count on her.”

Falcons coach Erica Ralfs liked how her team responded offensively in the second game after struggling in the opener.

“I told the girls we just need to have more productive at bats (in Game 2),” Ralfs said. “We need to hit the ball hard and see more pitches, make it easier for yourself the next time you are up. The more pitches you see, the better. The first game, we had like four-pitch innings and we never gave the pitcher a chance to make a mistake. We did a much better job of that in the second game.”