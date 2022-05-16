PREP SOFTBALL: Denied conference titles, E-P and Ridgewood aim for regional gold

Going into the final week of the regular season, both the Erie-Prophetstown and Ridgewood softball teams had a shot at a conference championship.

The E-P Panthers went into last Monday trailing Rockridge by a half-game in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division. However, two losses to the undefeated Rockets forced E-P to settle for a second-place finish.

"We definitely had a tough week with Rockridge," said E-P coach Kerrie McDonnell, whose 12-3 club finished 9-2 in conference play as the Rockets (28-0) won their fifth straight league title with a 12-0 mark.

"We just have to forget about it and move forward, knowing that we could play with a team that's been No. 1 all season."

Likewise, the Spartans had a chance to overtake West Central for the Lincoln Trail Conference lead when they met the Heat in a doubleheader last Thursday. A split of that twinbill resulted in runner-up status for Ridgewood.

"Coming off a great game in the first game with West Central, I was proud of the girls," said Ridgewood coach Renae Leander, whose 23-5 squad (16-2 LTC) topped the Heat 7-2 in the opener, but stumbled to a 10-3 second-game loss.

That loss was the difference as the Spartans (23-5) finished 16-2 in the Lincoln Trail, just one game behind West Central (25-6, 17-1).

"In the second game, we seemed a little too complacent and comfortable with their pitcher (Addie Seitz)," Leander added. "I think we were more frustrated with a tough loss against Princeville (in mid-April). That taught us to make sure we never overlook a team."

Denied conference championships, both clubs hope for a more positive outcome this week as they begin IHSA regional play.

Seeded second in Class 2A, Erie-Prophetstown heads to the Kewanee Regional looking to finally break through after falling short in the regional-title round the last six seasons.

"From the start of the season, we knew we'd have a solid team," said McDonnell. "I'm excited, and I hope the girls are excited, for this week, but I told them that each game is not going to be a walk in the park. In the postseason, anything can happen.

"If we show up and play E-P softball like we know how, things will come to us. This is definitely a week we feel can be a successful one."

In Class 1A, Ridgewood also drew a No. 2 seed. Unlike E-P, the Spartans do not have to travel this week as they will host a regional at Alpha Ball Park.

"We're definitely excited about not having that long bus drive, although we tend to play well on the road," said Leander. "We always have the mentality to try to be 1-0 every day. Every inning, every pitch. They've taken that in stride and with any mistake, they've always bounced back.

"Their softball IQ is very elevated, considering that they're so young. They've enjoyed meshing and growing together. It's been exciting to see."

