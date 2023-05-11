When Moline High School's Lana Edkin stepped into the batters box in the top of the seventh inning at United Township’s softball field with two outs on Thursday afternoon, it was a pressure situation like no other.

The Panthers had taken a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a two-run double off the bat of their junior catcher Marilyn Boyer.

To open the top of the seventh, Maroons outfielder Macy Walston had singled up the middle, then Ava Navarro singled to centerfield and Mya Willard singled in Walston to whittle the margin down to a run.

"My mindset is always to do whatever I can to get on base, and my slap hitting approach had not worked earlier in the game," Walston said. "So I focused on hitting more aggressively with the confidence that my teammates would come through for us."

After a lineout to shortstop, Edkin was up.

“I was thinking that I was ready to have some fun and get in front on the count, stay centered and hit the ball hard somewhere,” said Edkin after the game.

She indeed had some fun.

Edkin’s double scored Navarro and Willard to put Moline in front and Kayley Reynolds shut down UT in the bottom half to secure a 6-5 Western Big 6 triumph in East Moline.

“I put a good swing on a pitch in the middle and was able to drive it to the centerfield fence, and that was a good feeling," Edkin said.

The victory moved the Maroons to 13-12 on the season and 10-4 in the WB6, which secured third place in the conference for first-year coach Jordan Wages’ team. United Township dropped to 15-10 on the season, and 9-5 in the WB6 to place fourth in the league.

“This was a terrific high school softball game, both teams played exceptionally well and came up with big hits in key situations,” said Wages. “We’ve been telling our players all season that we have to continue to compete, to be aggressive at the plate and smart on the bases, and if we do those things with our pitching and defense, we are going to give us a chance to win.”

Reynolds is Moline’s workhorse on the mound, and her competitive spirit is something her coach counts on.

“During the entire game, I was concentrating on keeping the ball down, especially against their really good hitters, and just allowing our defense to work behind me,” said Reynolds. “In the bottom of the seventh, I knew that I needed to get ahead in the count and throw strikes, and our infield defense would do the rest.”

United Township opened the scoring off a delayed steal by Miah Berhenke at first, allowing leadoff hitter Kaylie Pena to score. Its starting pitcher Samantha Verstraete added an RBI single to give it a 2-0 cushion early.

Natalie Jensen got the Maroons on the board with an RBI single in the top of the second, then Walston ripped a one-out double in the fifth and Alaina Diaz brought her home to square the contest at two.

Moline took its first lead of the game in the top of the sixth inning. Designated player Kaylee Dennis walked and scored on a long double to centerfield by Jensen to put the Maroons up 3-2.

The Panthers were undeterred.

After a pair of hits to open the sixth, Berhenke and Boyer notched RBI singles to put them up by two. Boyer drove in the go-ahead two runs.

“We don’t have anything to hang our heads about,” said UT coach John Alonzo after the game. “Our defense was solid, and in the sixth inning, we put together a string of clutch hits."

Walston, Willard and Jensen all paced the Maroons offense with three hits with Walston scoring twice.

"This was a big win for us, and will help us as we prepare for the post-season," Walston said.

For the Panthers, Boyer had two doubles, a single and three RBIs, Berhenke contributed two hits, two runs scored and an RBI, Pena had three singles and a run scored, and Johnson had two singles and scored one run.

Both teams play in the Rockridge Tournament at the Campbell Sports Complex in Milan this weekend.