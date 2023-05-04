A freshman came through with the big hit and the clutch defensive play Thursday to lead Rock Island High School to a 3-1 Western Big 6 Conference win over United Township.

Outfielder Danielle Leahy laced a double to deep center to score two runs in the second inning. She also made a diving catch in right field and doubled off a runner at first base in the fourth inning at Rock Island's Frances Willard Elementary.

After Rock Island scored the first run of the game in the opening inning when A’rion Lonergan singled and scored on Alexis Carroll’s double to left field, Leahy strode to the plate with two of her teammates on the bases and one out in the bottom of the second inning.

“I was thinking that their pitcher was going to try and get ahead, so I focused on hitting the first pitch as hard as I could, and got it over the centerfielder’s head,” Leahy said.

Leahy's hit scored Alaina Kress and Chloe Turner.

“This is a big win for us, both teams have been playing well and scoring runs, I told our players that we had to keep from going flat as the game progressed, remain aggressive at the plate, and Danielle’s shot to center was an example of a confident and aggressive approach at the plate,” Rock Island coach Julie Hudnall said.

“Alexis Carroll gave us strong innings in the early stages, and Maddie Carroll took the mound in a tough situation in the fifth inning and did a great job of shutting down UT’s lineup.”

Rock Island (11-8, 7-5 WB6) snapped United Township's six-game win streak. The Panthers are 14-8 overall, 8-4 in league play.

In the critical fourth inning, United Township’s Samantha Verstraete, the staring pitcher, and Addieson Griffith both reached base.

The next UT batter hit a deep fly ball to right field which Leahy handled easily. Kloey Miner, the Panther right fielder, followed with a screaming line drive to right. Leahy made a diving catch, came up throwing and doubled Griffith at first base to end the UT threat.

“I knew they had runners on first and second, so when I dove for the ball and made the catch, I concentrated on making a good throw to first, and it worked out for us,” Leahy said.

The Panthers scored their lone run in the sixth inning.

Tiana Casas led off with a single up the middle, and after two walks and pop fly to second base, catcher Marilyn Boyer drove in Casas with a solid single to center.

Maddi Carroll induced a fly ball to center and a line drive to shortstop to escape the inning. Alexis Carroll had moved to short in the fifth inning, and made an excellent catch on Griffith’s liner for the third out.

“Rock Island has been playing very well and deserved the win,” UT coach John Alonzo said. “We had opportunities but simply could not come up with the big hit, but in our defense, Rocky made a couple of great plays to end key innings.”

Both coaches, Alonzo and Hudnall, are encouraged by the level of play of their teams at this late stage of the season.

“We are in a good place and playing with confidence,” Hudnall said. “We have a few things to work on yet this season, but our players have a great deal of faith in each other, and as we approach the playoffs, that cohesiveness will benefit us.”

“Our team is young, with no seniors on the roster, and we are beginning to expect to win, which is a good sign, transitioning from competing to expecting,” Alonzo said. “A test for us will be the next couple of days, how we respond in practice, and how we perform against Rockridge on Saturday.”

Next on the schedule for the Rocks is a Saturday non-conference doubleheader at Minooka. The Panthers host 2A top-ranked Rockridge on Saturday.