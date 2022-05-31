PREP SOFTBALL: Freshman pitcher comes up big for Lancers

ELDRIDGE — North Scott softball pitcher Chevelle Kingsley was effectively wild against Davenport North in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday night.

She was on target when it mattered, most of the time, striking out eight and allowing only five hits as the Lancers won 3-0 to sweep the Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader from the Wildcats. North Scott took the opener, 11-3.

Kingsley did walk three and also hit a batter. The hard-throwing freshman would be in the zone for two or three pitches — but then launch a pitch a foot over the catcher’s head or bounce one near the batter’s feet.

She got one out in the sixth inning but the Wildcats put runners on second and third against her when North Scott coach Holly Hoelting brought in Shelby Spears. Spears got the save by getting the last North hitter to line into a double play.

“(Kingsley) is going to miss sometimes but she throws hard and she was pretty effective when she needed to be,” North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. “This was only her second varsity outing and she came through big time.”

Kingsley’s occasional wildness actually help set up her most effective pitch of the game — her change-up. She recorded five of her strikeouts with that pitch, including three batters looking.

“My hands get a little sweaty sometimes and the grip is tough,” Kingsley said of the occasional off target delivery. “But I just take a deep breath and calm down. I just tried to throw strikes.”

Hoelting added not knowing where the ball is actually going to end up does not allow the hitter to get completely comfortable.

“She actually does that to us in practice and that keeps us off-balance as hitters,” Hoelting added with a laugh. “But she kept North off-balance as well with her pitches and that’s what worked.”

Kingsley got all the offensive help she needed in the first two innings as Spears had an RBI groundout and Carley Bredar scored on a wild pitch in the first. Ruby Atkins walked and later scored on a wild pitch in the second inning for North Scott (2-1 overall, 2-0 MAC).

Davenport North eighth-grader Cameryn Bergthold was nearly as effective for the Wildcats in the second game. Bergthold showed why she belongs on varsity, allowing just two earned runs on seven hits. She struck out five and walked two in six innings of work.

Bergthold also had a two-run single in the first game for the Wildcats.

North Scott jumped on the visitors in the opener with five runs in the first inning. The big blow came from Abby Rouse, who cleared the bases with a three-run double. Bredar added an RBI groundout and Khylie Wainwright scored with aggressive baserunning in the inning as well.

Rouse finished the game with four runs driven in, later adding a sacrifice fly. Spears and Maddy McDermott also drove in runs in the victory. McDermott went the distance to get the win, striking out seven.

The Wildcats showed their youth and nerves early, committing three errors in the first two innings. The Lancers also stole five bases, including three from lead-off hitter Sydney Skarich, during the contest.

Any time the Wildcats (1-5, 0-2) hesitated defensively, the Lancers took advantage, advancing on wild pitches and taking extra bases when possible.

“We are inexperienced and give credit to North Scott, they took advantage of that,” Wildcats coach Doug Beasley said. “We didn’t handle it real well in the first game and we talked about that. I was really happy with how we competed in the second game. I was happy with how we adjusted to the speed of the game, in the second game, and we made some progress.”

