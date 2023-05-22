CLASS 4A UNITED TOWNSHIP REGIONAL

Tuesday: No. 2 Pekin (17-5) vs. 6 Normal Community (20-14), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 4 United Township (20-14) vs. No. 5 Moline (16-15), 4:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: Looking for their first regional championship since 2016, the regional host Panthers will be facing their Western Big 6 rivals from Moline for the third time this spring. The Maroons, who are shooting for their first regional plaque since 2019, won both games by one run... Moline has not faced Pekin this season, but split a May 8 doubleheader at NCHS... By contrast, United Township has not faced NCHS, but played Pekin in its second game on Mar. 21 and fell 13-1 in six innings.

CLASS 3A ROCK ISLAND REGIONAL

Tuesday: No. 2 LaSalle-Peru (28-5) vs. No. 7 Galesburg (4-20), 4 p.m. Wednesday: No. 3 Geneseo (27-8) vs. No. 5 Rock Island (13-13), 4 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4 p.m.

FYI: Fresh from winning its first Western Big 6 title, Geneseo is set to face conference rival Rock Island for the third time. The Leafs took both meetings, scoring a 4-1 win on the regional diamond at Frances Willard Field on Apr. 13 and then rolling to a decisive 11-1, five-inning win on May 9... The Leafs also have two wins over Galesburg and a recent 8-7 loss in eight innings to L-P on May 16, while Rocky also swept Galesburg; it has not yet played L-P this spring...

CLASS 2A ROCKRIDGE SECTIONAL

Tuesday: Rockridge (33-1) vs. Mercer County (26-7), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: Tremont (17-7) vs. Riverdale (22-7), 4:30 p.m. Friday: Championship, 4:30 p.m.

FYI: Rockridge won its eighth consecutive regional championship with a pair of contrasting games at the Princeton regional. After handling Princeton 13-0 in five innings in their opener, the Rockets had to battle to top Kewanee 1-0 for the title, with a fifth-inning home run by sophomore Estellah Bognar making the difference and setting up the hosts' bid for a seventh straight sectional crown... Speaking of home runs, Rockridge senior third baseman Payton Brown set an Illinois single-season record by hitting her 25th round-tripper against Princeton; she is batting .576 with 12 doubles, 54 RBIs and 67 runs... Mercer County won its first regional championship by outscoring Farmington and Chillicothe IVC 7-1. The Golden Eagles met Rockridge in the regional semis last spring and hung tough before falling 6-4... An Elite Eight squad two years ago, Riverdale outscored Three Rivers West rivals Erie-Prophetstown and Sherrard 8-2 in its two victories at the Prophetstown regional.

CLASS 1A ST. BEDE SECTIONAL

Tuesday: Peru St. Bede (23-7) vs. Ridgewood (27-6-1), 5 p.m. Wednesday: Biggsville West Central (28-7) vs. Morrison (18-9), 5 p.m. Friday: Championship, 5 p.m.

FYI: Following up its first Lincoln Trail Conference championship with its second consecutive regional title, won by topping Bushnell-Prairie City 20-0 (four innings) and LTC rival Abingdon-Avon 9-4 at the West Prairie regional, Ridgewood begins its quest for its first sectional trophy against a familiar opponent in Three Rivers East champion St. Bede. The teams met a year ago in the Williamsfield sectional semifinals, with the Lady Bruins prevailing 4-3 in a nine-inning thriller... If both the Spartans and West Central win, it would set up an all-LTC title game... Morrison lifted its first regional plaque since 2017 with an 8-2 win over Henry-Senachine and a 1-0 victory over regional host Sterling Newman, a game won in the bottom of the ninth on a Marissa Folkers walk-off home run. The Fillies also won their last sectional crown in 2017.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett