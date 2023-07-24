ELDRIDGE — There is plenty to be excited about with the North Scott High School softball program.

The Lady Lancers are coming off back-to-back Class 4A state trips that netted a 2022 third-place finish and a runner-up placing to Winterset last week at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex.

On top of that, the school is in the middle of a project that is bringing a new softball complex to school grounds. The field is scheduled to be ready for next summer’s play.

The way head coach Holly Hoelting sees it, that just adds to the enthusiasm surrounding the program.

“It’s hard because our Lancer softball has been great in this community for years, for decades,” she said of there being even more juice in the top-tier program.

The new field, to be named in honor of longtime coach Denny Johnson, Hoelting said, will be the new home for the Lancers. It replaces a field originally built back in the middle 1970s.

“That is going to be an end to an era, but hopefully we’re starting a new one with the same traditions that we held on the old field,” Hoelting said.

The Lancers will break in the new field with a new-look roster as well. They graduated nine seniors, six of them — Carley Bredar, Teagan Kelly, Maddy McDermott, Abby Rouse, Shelby Spears and Kylie Wainwright — being integral contributors to the 28-12 season that included a fifth-place (12-6) Mississippi Athletic Conference placing.

It was that league mark that had many outside of the program doubting North Scott’s postseason chances. But Hoelting’s club put it together for a run to that state title game as the No. 8 seed.

“Not for us,” Hoelting said when asked if she was surprised by the state run. “Last year we had a third-place finish and didn’t graduate anybody. Our expectation was to be there no matter what. Obviously, we wanted to be better than we did last year. This group had their eyes on a state championship the first day after they lost last year.

“For them, they knew they could get there. It was just a matter of blocking out all the noise from those who said they couldn’t. … We believed in ourselves and that was the most important thing we could do.”

Now, the Lancers must turn a new leaf with a new roster and a bunch of new faces. North Scott will have only three seniors-to-be in Sydney Skarich, McKinley Toohey and Rylee Daniels. Freshman Adalynn Johnson was also a key contributor this season, and those players return at key positions, which helps, said Hoelting.

“We’ll have five solid returners and the rest will have to be new kids,” Hoelting said. “What this group did in general, the whole group, not just the seniors, they set a tone that, ‘Hey, you have to work hard to be able to get to the state tournament.’”

Hoelting feels as if some players in the program can work their way into prominent roles on the varsity level. But with those girls being young, it will take some work to be ready.

Still, Hoelting doesn’t see it as a rebuild at this point.

“We’re still stepping on the gas and trying to make sure every year there is an opportunity to play for a state championship,” she said.

But like the new field, it is going to take some nurturing. The young kids, the coach said, will have to get in the weight room and build up their bodies to be ready to compete on the varsity level.

As for the new field?

“It’s going to be really nice; probably one of the best in the state — at least one of the best in the area, for sure,” the coach said. “We’re really excited about what’s going on over there; it will be something to look forward to.”

