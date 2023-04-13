The first half of the Western Big 6 softball race is nearly complete, and the Geneseo Lady Leafs remain at the top of the conference standings.

Facing five-time reigning Big 6 champion Rock Island Thursday at Frances Willard Field, the Lady Leafs used timely middle-inning scoring along with solid defense and pitching to post a 4-1 win and remain perfect in the league at 6-0.

Having scored in double digits in all but three of its games prior to Thursday, Geneseo (11-2) figured offense would be at a premium against the Lady Rocks' senior ace Lexi Carroll.

"We did not take anything for granted here," said Geneseo coach Bob Pettit, whose club stays a half-game up on Sterling (9-3, 5-0) in the Big 6 race. "Rock Island is still the defending champion, and you've got to come in ready to play against them.

"The wind was blowing in today, so that was going to keep runs down a bit. We had to play defense and pitch today."

Apart from one error, the Leafs' defense was solid, while their pitching tandem of senior Tara Bomleny and junior Talisa Thomas combined to scatter eight hits, but otherwise kept Rock Island (4-6, 2-3 WB6) off the scoreboard apart from a first-inning run.

"I don't pitch for strikeouts, so I'm confident in my defense," Bomleny said. "I want them to hit my pitch, being confident the defense can make plays. The last few games we've been winning big, but we knew Rock Island would be good competition."

Bomleny pitched six innings before Thomas relieved her after the Rocks' Maddie Carroll singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh. Thomas gave up a two-out single to A'rion Lonergan (2-for-4) that put runners on the corners, but was able to close the door.

"Talisa gives us something very different from Tara," Pettit said. "They're both good pitchers, but Talisa throws a different ball and gives teams a completely different look."

After the Leafs went up 1-0 on an Annabelle Veloz RBI in the top of the first inning, Rock Island quickly responded when Lonergan rapped a lead-off single and eventually scored on a two-out Lexi Carroll double.

However, the ensuing innings saw the Rocks get runners in scoring position three times but come up dry each time. In the last of the fourth, Carroll and Grace Vidmar both singled to open the inning, but the hosts could not capitalize.

"We're still at that point where we putting it in play and getting them on, but we just can't get them across," Rock Island coach Julie Hudnall said. "One run is not going to win us a game. We've got to put it together and be able to score multiple runs."

Carroll did her part for Rocky both at the plate, where she went 3-for-3, and in the circle.

In four innings, she allowed just one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts. Maddie Carroll relieved her sister, allowing one run the rest of the way.

"Both Lexi and Maddie came in and did the job today," Hudnall said. "That's what that tandem is going to do every time."

Geneseo broke the 1-1 tie when courtesy runner Addison Dykstra scored on a fourth-inning wild pitch. In the top of the fifth, the Leafs added two more on a run-scoring double by Sidney Spindel and a Bomleny sacrifice fly.

"Coming into the dugout, we talked about their pitchers, told each other what they were throwing and what to expect," Spindel said. "We all knew what Lexi throws, and that we had to be ready for her riseball and her curves. We had to be super-disciplined."

Photos: Geneseo softball defeats Rock Island, 4-1